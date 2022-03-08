NHL Picks: Best Bets, DraftKings Fantasy Hockey DFS Cheat Sheet for March 8

Tuesday features an 11-game NHL slate, which begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

Much like we did with Columbus yesterday — when we hit the over 2.5 over team total — we’ll target an over on a 2.5 goal total with a poor team in Arizona today. The Coyotes’ offense isn’t as explosive or trustworthy as the Blue Jackets, but lately, they have been a lot better. The Coyotes have scored three or more goals in seven of their last nine starts and are coming off an 8-5 drubbing of the Senators. They get an even worse defense in Detroit to beat up on today. The Red Wings have allowed three or more goals in six of their last seven games and have allowed an average of 5.33 goals over their last five starts. The plus-money on Arizona to go over 2.5 looks too juicy to pass on.

Top Stack

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers

Sidney Crosby ($7,100) — Bryan Rust ($7,100) — Jake Guentzel ($6,600)

The Penguins and Panthers are two of the best in the Eastern Conference and meet today in what should be a fun game for daily fantasy hockey purposes. The Panthers’ offense will likely get a lot of focus but the Penguins also have one of the best top-lines in daily fantasy hockey. The trio of Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel are averaging over a point per game on the season and stay together for long stretches at even strength and on the power-play—making them an ideal top-line for stacking.

The correlation alone makes them a nightly target and today they’ll likely come in well under-owned given the Penguins sit as small home underdogs. Florida hasn’t been quite as good on the road this season though, allowing 3.07 goals per game. They’re also coming off a game last night (a 6-0 drubbing of the helpless Sabres), so fatigue will be at least a small factor.

This is mainly about potential upside and potential low ownership on a large slate though. The Penguins’ top-line has produced over 40.0 DKP twice in their last eight games (as a line) and there’s certainly plenty of possibilities for them today to come in as one of the highest-scoring trios on the slate. Pittsburgh has played well recently but is coming off a tight loss to the Hurricanes. Seeing them rebound at home against another elite team in the Panthers wouldn’t be shocking today and their top-line likely leads the charge for production purposes in that scenario.

Superstar to Target

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks ($6,900)

The slate today offers us plenty of big names, so it’s imperative that when looking at who to build around we go with the best value on the board. Patrick Kane heads into this game averaging 17.6 DKFP over his last 10 games. Kane’s also averaged just under 4.0 shots on goal per game over that same stretch with 15 real-life points. He’s also been a great back at home this season with very positive home splits that include seeing 14 of his 18 goals on the season scored in Chicago.

The Ducks have been nothing special defensively of late, allowing 18 goals over their last five games (a 3.6 average). Anaheim has also been much poorer on the road with a -16 goal differential and has allowed over 35 shots per game on the road this season. Kane at under $7K is a great way to start lineups and stacking the Blackhawks’ top-six in some fashion is something you should be considering as a contrarian option in big GPPs.

Value on Offense

Nick Schmaltz, Arizona Coyotes at Detroit Red Wings ($4,800)

Nick Schmaltz likely isn’t going to get you seven real-life points as he did in his last outing. Then again, he is playing the Red Wings, who have allowed an atrocious 5.33 goals per game over their last five starts. The winger has been playing great and is up to nine goals in nine games while playing big minutes on the Arizona top-line and PP1. The matchup today, and the fact Schmaltz is still under $5,000 in salary, means you shouldn’t be scared to go back to him as a fantasy option.

Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken at Toronto Maple Leafs ($3,900)

The Leafs may have won the game last night but they needed every single one of their five goals to achieve that feat. Toronto has now allowed an average of 5.0 goals over their last eight starts, making the extremely cheap Kraken top-six forwards look like good bargains. McCann’s production can be spotty, but he continues to see big minutes in the top-six for the Kraken and comes in averaging 3.3 shots on net per game over his last 10 starts. McCann’s already hit the 20-goal mark this season and makes for a solid upside target at just $4,000 in this spot.

Goalie

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators ($7,600)

With a massive 11-game slate today, there are plenty of cheap goaltending options we should be looking into for lineup building. We’ll start with Jake Oettinger, who has averaged 19.4 DKFP per game over his last 10 starts and carries a stout .943 save percentage through eight road starts this season. Oettinger and the Stars are small +110 road underdogs today but Oettinger still makes for a good upside target in big fields, where Nashville’s recent offensive surge will likely mean most fantasy players shy away from using him.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers at Minnesota Wild ($7,400)

Another small underdog to get behind today is the Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin. Despite being one of the leaders for the Vezina trophy, we continually see Shesterkin available at under $8,000 on DraftKings, and today he’s available for under $7,500. The Wild’s offense is dangerous but Shesterkin is now 12-4-1 on the road this season with a .941 save percentage. Minnesota hasn’t played well of late, and if Shesterkin does stymie this offense, then we’ll likely see 35+ saves and a massive fantasy performance you’ll need to have a piece of for any chance of a big cash. He’s another preferred value target for big field tournaments on DraftKings today.

Value on Defense

Mikhail Sergachev, Tampa Bay Lightning at Winnipeg Jets ($4,800)

There are lots to choose from today on defense when we head under $6,000 and we can likely make both our defensive choices upper-tier values. Sergachev has certainly taken a step forward as both a player and fantasy option in 2022. The Russian has truly come into his own over the last 10 games, where he’s averaged over 23 minutes of ice-time and also produced a stout 4.9 blocked shots + shots on goal mark.

A prolonged goal drought was finally broken by Sergachev recently too and he’s now found the net three times in his last four games. One huge indicator as to just how well he’s playing is the fact that most of his offense has come at even strength (just six of his 31 points have come on the power-play). We’re not overly reliant on special teams for Sergachev to produce and he‘s got a decent matchup with the Jets, who have allowed 3.8 goals per game over their last five starts. Begin with some value on defense today by targeting the best player under $5,000 at his position.

Power Play Defensemen

Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils ($5,600)

As mentioned above, we can easily find two studs under $6,000 today, and doing so will really keep our costs down. Toews sits at well under this benchmark and has arguably been the best fantasy producer on the backend of late for the Avs. Toews has produced at a point-per-game rate over his last 10 starts and is averaging a decent 4.1 blocked shots + shots on goals over that same stretch.

Toews’ main appeal though is his offensive upside and he’s shown that in spades recently, grabbing three goals over his last four games. The matchup with the Devils couldn’t be better either. New Jersey’s goalies have been some of the worst in the league up to this point and Colorado sits with an implied team total of well over 4.0 goals today. Keeping it simple on defense and going with the two well-priced studs, from elite teams, in Toews and Sergachev is a great way to complete rosters today.

