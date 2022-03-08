NBA Picks: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 8

We have six NBA games to choose from on Tuesday. There are three games with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: BKN/CHA (239.5), NO/MEM (231.5) and MIL/OKC (231). MIL is the biggest favorite by 13.5 points over OKC, while there are two games with a spread of three points or below: BKN -3 over CHA and CLE -3 over IND.

For full transparency, I am filling in for Julian — the betting guru — so to Costanza the Son could be the path of most profits.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite NBA wagers for this slate.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Memphis has been the best team ATS this season, covering 65.2% of the time. They are at home where they have a 22-10 record. The Pelicans are 12-20 on the road and have covered 50.8% of the time ATS. Those numbers are slightly skewed due to moves at the trade deadline. The acquisition of CJ McCollum has boosted their offense, as they’ve had the highest offensive rating over the last 10 games. The defense hasn’t been too shabby either but now they face a Grizzlies squad that is 7th in both defensive and offensive efficiency on the season.

The under has hit in 10 of the last 12 games these teams have faced each other. In the lone meeting this season, the final score was 96-89. In two games last season, the scores were 98-85 and 109-114. On the season, both teams have skewed towards the under. The Bucks have gone under in 49.2% of their games while the Thunder have gone under in 53.1%. Both are bottom 12 in the league.

On the season, away favorites have been the most successful among all bets ATS at 52.8%. Away teams have covered 51.7%. Home dogs cover 47.2% of the time. The Hornets are 16-15 at home and 21st in defensive efficiency. The Nets are, not surprisingly, much better on the road than at home, sporting a 19-15 record. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Andre Drummond should all play in this one. With the Nets sitting at ninth in the Eastern Conference and having lost four in the row and six of their last seven games, this looks like a nice bounceback spot after having played Boston, Miami, Toronto and Milwaukee in their last six games.

