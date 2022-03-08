College Basketball Best Bets: NCAA Picks for March 8 on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

March is here! It’s the best time of the year in college hoops, and time to start focusing some article in on college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook!

I put this one out on Twitter on Monday and actually lost some value. If you got in early with me, we do have Clemson Moneyline to round out two parlays (both first legs cashed on Monday night). I also have a unit on Clemson -5.5, which is where I’ll grade it, but I’m giving you the better number in my article.

I am completely perplexed as to why this line would be moving in NC State’s favor. Sure, Clemson has looked awful at times. But playing a bottom of the barrel team should help the Tigers look much better. The Wolfpack are absolutely dreadful — winners of just one of their last 11 games, and 1-10 ATS during that span. NC State went 1-3 ATS on a neutral floor this season, while Clemson was 3-1 ATS neutral.

Despite a tough season, Clemson did at least win their last four games entering the ACC Tournament, covering three of them. All the ACC teams playing today are pretty bad, but Clemson seems to be the best of the worst. But I’m not here to tell you to invest in Clemson, it’s just more of a Wolfpack fade.

Sweet, sweet revenge. Gonzaga lost the final game of regular season play on the road at St. Mary’s, and best believe they’ve had their eyes on this rematch in the conference championship game.

After having over a week off following the road loss, the Zags showed up ready to go, dropping 47 in the first half against San Francisco, taking a 20-point lead to the locker room. While St. Mary’s will try its best to turn this into a grind again, I expect the Zags to have their was in similar fashion to Monday’s game.

When these teams met in the regular season in the home game the Zags won, the Bulldogs led 36-23 at halftime, which is how I see this one going. Zags by double-digits at half, then go on to win another WCC Title.

I put this one out on Twitter at -7 and added more at -6.5 — I’m honestly good with it up to about -8.

Place your college basketball bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.