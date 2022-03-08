NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for March 8

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Tuesday’s six-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Hornets-Nets: 240 Points

Grizzlies-Pelicans: 231.5 Points

Thunder-Bucks: 230 Points

All signs are pointing to a high-scoring affair when the Hornets host the Nets. Since the game will be played in Charlotte, Kyrie Irving will take the floor alongside a healthy Kevin Durant. Also, both of these teams are ranked inside the top-11 in the league in pace of play. The injuries of note for this game are both on the Nets’ side, with LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) out and Cam Thomas (back) listed as questionable.

The Pelicans and Grizzlies faced off in New Orleans a couple of weeks ago in what turned out to be a 121-109 win for the home team. What’s even more impressive about the two teams combining for 230 points in that game was that Ja Morant didn’t play. Both teams are healthy leading into this rematch, which could result in plenty of points being scored on both sides.

The tanking Thunder will remain without a couple of key players with Josh Giddey (hip) and Luguentz Dort (shoulder) still sidelined. Even when they are at full strength, hanging with the Bucks would likely prove to be difficult. It’s worth monitoring the Bucks’ side of things throughout the day because this will be the first game of a back-to-back set for them. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them rest a player, or two, against a far inferior foe.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Grizzlies, Warriors

2nd night of a back-to-back

Warriors

1st night of a back-to-back

Hornets, Suns, Magic, Pelicans, Bucks, Thunder, Clippers

Key Injuries to Monitor

Pacers SG/SF Chris Duarte ($5,100) vs. Cavaliers

Duarte (toe) has been impressive during his rookie campaign, averaging 13.3 points and 1.7 three-pointers across 28 minutes per game. He was set to take on an expanded role down the stretch after the team went into a rebuilding mode, but he’s missed six of their last eight games. He’s listed as questionable against the Cavaliers, and if he is able to return, he would likely take playing time away from Duane Washington Jr. ($3,300), who has logged at least 20 minutes in three of the last four games.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Clippers (+6.5) at Warriors

This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Warriors, but they won’t exactly be running on fumes since Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins all sat out Monday. With that being said, the Clippers are a tough team, sporting the seventh-best defensive rating in the league. They are 7-2 over their last nine games, which included a 15-point win against the Warriors in Los Angeles. While I think the Warriors win this game at home, look for the Clippers to keep things close.

Favorite Player Prop

Over the last 14 games, Rozier has totaled at least 26 points and assists 10 times. He averaged 38 minutes per game during that stretch, and should remain busy with the Hornets lacking depth at guard behind him and LaMelo Ball. Add in both of these teams playing at fast paces and Rozier has a favorable opportunity to hit the over.

Favorite Value Play

Suns PG Cameron Payne ($5,300) at Magic

With the Suns running out of healthy guards, Payne has played at least 32 minutes in back-to-back games. That resulted in him scoring 46.3 and 39.5 DKFP, respectively. Reinforcements won’t be coming yet, so expect Payne to be busy again. This is also a great matchup for him considering that the Magic have the 10th-worst defensive rating in the league.

Favorite Stud

Nets SF/PF Kevin Durant ($11,100) at Hornets

Durant might have to single-handedly try and keep the Nets in the playoff hunt. There is still no indication as to when Kyrie Irving ($10,000) will be able to play in home games and Ben Simmons doesn’t have a timetable to make his debut. Durant has scored at least 31 points in both games since returning from injury, which is even more impressive when you consider that he played those two games against the Heat and Celtics. Even with Irving on the floor against the Celtics, Durant still scored 37 points to go along with six rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

