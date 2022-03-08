College Basketball Best Bets: NCAA Picks for the ACC Tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

March is here! It’s the best time of the year in college hoops, and time to start focusing some article in on college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook!

I tweeted out a play six days ago on Duke (-120) to win the ACC Tournament for 1.25-units, and now I’m going to double up on that play after how the last week has gone. I also played UNC +11.5 on Saturday, not expecting the Tar Heels to actually spoil Coach K’s last home game, but extremely pleased with the results.

All the hype surrounding the coach could only be a distraction and added pressure for Duke in that game — not to mention against a rival that needed a win to solidify its spot in the field. It was an awful spot, but it now sets up a tremendous spot for the Blue Devils in the ACC Tournament.

Consider the loss a wake up call. Duke should be completely locked in to win three games in Brooklyn, win Coach K his final ACC Tournament, and get the best seed possible in the NCAA Tournament.

Duke is just head and shoulders above the field in such a down year in the ACC. Prior to Saturday’s loss to UNC, Duke had lost just three ACC games by a total of four points. I don’t see a slip up in this tournament, which should be a cakewalk to reach the final. The Blue Devils have a ceiling nobody in the ACC is close to touching, showing us that in regular season victories over Kentucky and Gonzaga.

Blue Devils roll in Brooklyn.

