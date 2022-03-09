NBA Picks: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 9

We have a whopping 12 NBA games to choose from on Wednesday. There are four games with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: ATL/MIL (238.5), LAL/HOU (233.5), OKC/MIN (231) and DEN/SAC (239.5). UTA is the biggest favorite at 17 points over POR while MIN is right behind at 14.5 points over OKC. There is one game with a spread of three points or lower - TOR -1.5 over SA.

For full transparency, I am filling in for Julian — the betting guru — so to Costanza the Son could be the path of most profits.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite NBA wagers for this slate.

I’ve rolled with the Pistons the last few games and they’ve been very, very good to me. Over their last eight games, they’ve covered ATS. They are better at home than on the road. Granted, that’s not saying much since they’ve only won 18 games this season but it is something. The Bulls are 15-16 on the road, and while they have no problems scoring, their defense has been suspect all season, as they are 22nd in defensive efficiency. The Bulls are 14-16-1 ATS on the road while the Pistons are 18-13-1 AST at home.

It’s a big number but the Magic are 29th in offensive efficiency while being 23rd in defense. On the road, they are 9-27. Now, ATS on the road, they are 20-16 so that gives some reason for pause......Ok, that should be enough. Since the Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum 11 games ago, they have had the sixth-best offensive rating and 13th ranked defense. The net rating has been eighth-best over that span. Outside of getting shut down by the Heat (97 points), they’ve gone for 114, 120, 109, 118, 117, 123, 125, 124, 130 and 111 points. They’ve held four opponents to below 100 points.

The Rockets are a bad team. They may be the worst team, as they are tied with the least amount of wins, are 27th in offensive efficiency and dead-last in defensive efficiency. They are 28th ATS on the season. The Lakers may be just as bad! Sure, they have LeBron James and he can carry them to victory on any given night but they are 27th ATS this season and 9-20 on the road. Over the last 10 games, the Lakers are 3-6-1 ATS while the Rockets are 4-6.

