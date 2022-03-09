PGA TOUR Golf Power Rankings: Daniel Berger Rises, Justin Thomas Falls

THE PLAYERS Championship will host most of the top 50 in the world and will be the third year the tournament will play in March instead of May. Since its move, the two winners have been Rory McIlroy (2019) and Justin Thomas (2021), a couple of the best players in the world. Still, we’ve seen golfers like Lee Westwood, Brian Harman, Jim Furyk and Jhonattan Vegas finish inside the top-3 over the last two years; TPC Sawgrass is a course that caters to those who are playing well at the moment.

Jon Rahm’s odds have are four-digits for the first time this season, and while it looks like Rahm is ‘struggling’, he’s still number one in the power rankings. His short game has been bad, losing around the greens in five straight and negative putting in his previous three events. Still, he’s number one in SG: ball-striking (a combination of off the tee and approach) with a top-12 (2019) and top-10 (2021) in his last two starts at TPC Sawgrass.

A near win at PGA National two weeks ago should not go unnoticed. Daniel Berger rises to fifth this week, five spots higher than where he is in his outright odds. Two top-10s at TPC Sawgrass precedes his ball-striking, ranking top-10 over his previous 24 rounds.

Brooks Koepka also jumps higher on the rankings compared to his outright odds. A top-3 in Phoenix, 16th at the Honda Classic and looking healthy, Brooks is firmly inside the top-10, especially on a course that will play challenging with a strong field.

Justin Thomas is the defending champion and playing well, but he’s moving down in the rankings compared to his outright market odds. There’s never been a back-to-back winner in the tournament’s history, and while Thomas is firmly inside the top-10, there are a few more golfers who’ve earned a bump with how they’ve played in Florida this season.

A top-20 feels conservative in the rankings for someone who could be in the mix come the weekend. Max Homa’s last three finishes read 17th at Bay Hill, 10th at Riviera CC and 14th at TPC Scottsdale, where he gained an average of 5.5 strokes with his ball-striking over these events. He’s also been positive on the greens in five of his previous six starts.

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

PGA TOUR Power Rankings RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS 1 Jon Rahm +1000 2 Collin Morikawa +1600 3 Patrick Cantlay +2000 4 Rory McIlroy +1600 5 Daniel Berger +3000 6 Viktor Hovland +2200 7 Justin Thomas +1000 8 Brooks Koepka +3500 9 Hideki Matsuyama +2500 10 Scottie Scheffler +2000 11 Xander Schauffele +2500 12 Sam Burns +5500 13 Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000 14 Sungjae Im +5000 15 Shane Lowry +5000 16 Adam Scott +3000 17 Louis Oosthuizen +5500 18 Billy Horschel +5500 19 Tyrrell Hatton +6500 20 Max Homa +8000 21 Cameron Smith +3000 22 Will Zalatoris +4000 23 Dustin Johnson +3500 24 Gary Woodland +8000 25 Joaquin NIemann +5000

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.