NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for March 9

The NBA Cheat Sheet doesn’t require a magnifying glass to view the contents. It doesn’t need to be hidden from a proctor. Just point, click and scroll for an in-depth look at Wednesday’s NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Follow along on Twitter (@dklive) for updates.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Houston Rockets play at the fastest pace in the league and are dead-last in defensive efficiency. If you’re going to tank, that’s the optimal way to do it. Now they face a Lakers team that is fourth in offensive pace. Up and down they shall go. Where do they stop? Nobody knows, but there should be plenty of opportunities for fantasy goodies.

The Bucks are eighth in offensive pace. Both teams are top four in offensive efficiency while the Hawks are 27th in defensive efficiency.

The Kings are fifth in offensive pace and 29th in defensive efficiency. Since acquiring Domantas Sabonis 11 games ago, they’ve scored 132, 123, 85, 118, 110, 110, 131, 95, 115, 113 and 115 points. The Nuggets have Nikola Jokic, who has captained an offense that is eighth in efficiency. In three meetings with the Kings this season, Denver has put up 115, 128 and 121 points.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Bucks, Rockets, Suns, Thunder, Pelicans, Knicks, Nuggets, Jazz, Clippers

2nd night of a back-to-back

Hornets, Suns, Bucks, Magic, Pelicans, Clippers

1st night of a back-to-back

Nuggets

Key Injuries to Monitor

Lakers SF LeBron James ($11,600) @ Rockets

James missed Monday’s game due to swelling in his knee. With Anthony Davis out, he’s obviously a vital piece for the Lakers and his presence will be needed despite playing one of the worst teams in the league. The Lakers are 9-20 on the road this season. If James is unable to go, then Dwight Howard ($3,600) will likely get the start at center with Talen Horton-Tucker ($4,500) sliding into the starting lineup. On Monday, THT played 31 minutes, garnered a 22.6% usage rate and contributed 30 DKFP.

Bulls C Nikola Vucevic ($8,500) @ Pistons

Vucevic missed Monday’s game due to a hamstring issue. If he’s unable to go, then Tristan Thompson ($4,300) will likely slide down to center with Javonte Green ($3,600) entering the starting lineup. Green only averages 0.71 FP/Min but the Pistons boost the FPPM to small forwards by 9.16%. On Monday, he played 37 minutes and contributed 18 DKFP. The usage rate was a paltry 8.3%. Thompson played 29 minutes and produced 23.75 DKFP.

Timberwolves SG/SF Anthony Edwards ($7,800) vs. Thunder

Edwards has missed the last four games due to a knee issue. Coach Finch said that he’s “trending” towards playing. Jaden McDaniels ($4,900) has been starting in his absence and would return to a reserve role if Edwards returns. McDaniels averages 0.75 FP/Min and contributed 19.25, 32.25, 26.75 and 16.5 DKFP over the last four contests. Whoever starts at small forward has a great matchup as the Thunder boost the FPPM to the position by a league-leading 23.93%.

Trail Blazers PG Anfernee Simons ($8,400) @ Jazz

Simons missed Monday’s game due to a quad contusion. As a result, Portland lost by 43 points to Minnesota. He garners a usage rate of around 30% and is averaging 1.13 FP/Min over the last month. To say that he is an important offensive cog is an understatement. If he’s unable to go, then Brandon Williams ($5,500) would likely get the start. He’s scored over 20 points in each of the last two games and in his start replacing Simons, he played 34 minutes, had a usage rate of 35.5% and produced 49 DKFP.

Rockets C Christian Wood ($8,000) vs. Lakers

Wood missed Monday’s game due to a non-COVID illness. He averages 1.23 FP/Min. If he’s unable to go, then Alperen Sengun ($5,100) would likely get the start. Sengun averages 1.12 FP/Min on the season, and on Monday, he played 30 minutes, had a usage rate of 23.2% and produced 28.5 DKFP. This game should be an up-and-down affair with plenty of opportunities for fantasy goodies.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Pelicans -9 vs. Magic

It’s a big number, but the Magic are 29th in offensive efficiency while ranking 23rd in defense. On the road, they are 9-27. Now, ATS on the road, they are 20-16 so that gives some reason for pause......Ok, that should be enough. Since the Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum 11 games ago, they have had the sixth-best offensive rating and 13th ranked defense. The net rating has been eighth-best over that span. Outside of getting shut down by the Heat (97 points), they’ve gone for 114, 120, 109, 118, 117, 123, 125, 124, 130 and 111 points. They’ve held four opponents to below 100 points.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Hunter is only averaging 1.4 three-pointers on 3.7 attempts on the season. That said, he’s drained at least 3 three-pointers four times this season with 2 three-pointers in 10 games. The Bucks allow the most three-point attempts in the league, and against small forwards, they boost three-pointers by a whopping 36.42%. The Bucks’ defense defends inside/out first then go out to shooters. With Trae Young ($10,300) on the court, most of the perimeter defensive attention will be shifted that way. Hunter should get plenty of good looks from downtown.

Favorite Value Play

Pistons PF/C Marvin Bagley III ($5,000) vs. Bulls

Isaiah Stewart suffered an injury on Monday and could miss time. Bagley filled in for him and ended up playing 37 minutes and contributing 40.5 DKFP. Since being acquired by Detroit, he’s averaging 1.01 FP/Min. He could start and approach 30 minutes on Wednesday. The Bulls boost the FPPM to centers by 7.78%, so the matchup is a good one.

Favorite Stud

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic ($12,600) @ Kings

Jokic has the highest floor/ceiling combo in the game. He’s a threat to triple-double on any given night and gets a matchup against a Kings team that is fifth in offensive pace and 29th in defensive efficiency. He’s averaging 1.83 FP/Min on the season, which is higher than the 1.78 for Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000).

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.