Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 9

Wednesday features one of the largest basketball slates of the season. There are 12 games to choose from, and the action on DraftKings gets underway at 7 p.m. ET. Let’s dive into some of the top options to consider at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Cameron Payne, Phoenix Suns @ Miami Heat ($6,500) – Payne isn’t exactly priced like a stud, but he has the potential for stud-like production. He’s taken over as the Suns’ top offensive option with Chris Paul and Devin Booker sidelined, and he has not disappointed in that role. He’s averaged 1.31 DKFP per minute since returning to the lineup four games ago, and he’s logged at least 32.4 minutes in back-to-back games. Unsurprisingly, he’s scored at least 39.5 DKFP in all three contests. Payne has a tough matchup Wednesday vs. the Heat, but he’s still too cheap at $6,500.

Other Options – Russell Westbrook ($8,500), Kevin Porter Jr. ($6,300)

Value

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets ($3,600) – Mitchell has struggled recently, failing to return value in six of his past seven games. That’s caused his salary to dip to just $3,600, and he has some buy-low appeal at that price tag. He’s coming off 29.6 minutes in his last outing, and he’s expected to see a similar workload vs. the Nuggets. Players with comparable price tags have historically been able to provide value with much playing time.

Other Options – Malik Monk ($5,700), Cory Joseph ($3,600)

Shooting Guard

Stud

CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic ($8,900) – Shooting guard is typically one of the weakest positions from a stud perspective, and Wednesday is no exception. That said, McCollum could be worth some consideration if Brandon Ingram is out again. His status for Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Magic is currently unknown, but there’s at least a chance he doesn’t suit up after missing Tuesday’s loss vs. the Grizzlies.

McCollum would be arguably the biggest beneficiary if Ingram is ruled out. He’s seen a team-high 4.6 percentage point usage bump with Ingram off the floor during his tenure with the Pelicans, resulting in an average of 1.47 DKFP per minute. He was excellent without Ingram on Tuesday, racking up 58.5 DKFP in just 31.5 minutes. The Magic also represent a strong matchup, ranking merely 20th in defensive efficiency.

Other Options – Donovan Mitchell ($9,000), Jaylen Brown ($8,000)

Value

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($4,900) – Clarkson has had a bit of a disappointing season after winning the 6th Man Award last season, but he’s played some of his best basketball of late. He’s increased his production to 1.01 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he’s scored at least 24.75 DKFP in back-to-back games. He’ll have the opportunity to build on those performances vs. the Blazers. They’ve been one of the best matchups in fantasy this season, ranking 28th in defensive efficiency, and the Jazz are currently implied for 120.0 points.

Other Options – Grayson Allen ($4,000), Justin Holiday ($3,700)

Small Forward

Stud

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets ($11,600) – The Lakers are in rough shape at the moment, but James is doing everything in his power to will this team to the playoffs. He missed their most recent contest, but he willed them to a victory over the Warriors two games ago. James finished with 56 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists, resulting in 77.5 DKFP.

LeBron is going to have to continue to carry a massive workload with Anthony Davis sidelined and the rest of the team struggling. He’s increased his production to 1.54 DKFP per minute in 24 games without Davis this season, and he draws the best possible matchup Wednesday vs. the Rockets. They rank third in pace and dead last in defensive efficiency, and the Lakers’ implied team total of 119.25 represents a massive increase from their season average of 110.6. James is currently questionable, but he has elite upside if he’s able to suit up.

Other Options – Khris Middleton ($8,000), Miles Bridges ($7,700)

Value

Amir Coffey, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington Wizards ($3,900) – The Clippers were without Robert Covington on Tuesday for personal reasons, and his status for Wednesday’s contest vs. the Wizards is still to be determined. If he’s out again, Coffey becomes a strong value option at just $3,900. He’s returned value in seven straight games, and he’s racked up at least 29.7 minutes in each of his past two. Coffey isn’t great on a per-minute basis – he’s averaged 0.75 DKFP per minute this season – but he can definitely pay off his current salary with around 30 minutes of playing time.

Other Options – Harrison Barnes ($6,100), Aaron Wiggins ($3,400)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks ($12,000) – Antetokounmpo is still one of the best in the business for DFS. He’s been great this season, averaging 1.78 DKFP per minute, and he’s increased that figure to 1.84 over the past month. He put his dominance on full display on Tuesday, racking up 39 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and one block in just 27.8 minutes of playing time.

The Bucks are on the second leg of a back-to-back on Wednesday, but they’re in a juicy spot vs. the Hawks. They’ve struggled defensively all season, and the Bucks are currently implied for 122.25 points. That’s the second-highest mark on the slate, and Giannis has averaged 63.39 DKFP in nine games with an implied team total of at least 120 points this season.

Other Options – DeMar DeRozan ($9,800), John Collins ($6,000)

Value

Marvin Bagley, Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls ($5,000) – Bagley will live in infamy as this generation’s Sam Bowie. He’ll forever be known as the guy drafted ahead of Luka Doncic and Trae Young, the same way Bowie is known for being drafted ahead of Michael Jordan.

Bagley’s career in Sacramento was a massive disappointment, but he has found new life with the Pistons. He’s coming off an excellent performance in his last outing, finishing with 40.5 DKFP over 36.3 minutes, and he’s increased his production to 1.01 DraftKings points per minute over the past month. He’s expected to see another sizable workload on Wednesday, making him underpriced at $5,000.

Other Options – Jae’Sean Tate ($4,800), Rui Hachimura ($3,200)

Center

Stud

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($10,800) – The Timberwolves are going to be the most important team to monitor on Wednesday. They have a massive injury report, and Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell are both listed as questionable. Edwards has missed the Timberwolves’ past four games, while Russell missed their most recent contest.

Towns has had a quiet season by his standards, but he has been fantastic in games without his star teammates. He’s seen a 3.2 percentage point usage bump in seven games without Edwards this season, resulting in an average of 1.64 DKFP per minute. In his only game without Edwards and Russell, Towns increased his usage rate by 7.3 percentage points and averaged an absurd 2.08 DKFP per minute.

Towns can do some serious damage if both players are ruled out vs. the Thunder. The Timberwolves lead the slate with an implied team total of 123.5 points, and the Thunder have played at the fourth-fastest pace over their past 10 games. They also rank just 27th in defensive efficiency over that time frame.

Other Options – Nikola Jokic ($12,600), Christian Wood ($8,000)

Value

Guillermo Hernangomez, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic ($4,000) – Hernangomez has been an excellent fantasy producer when given the chance to play this season. He’s averaged 1.25 DraftKings points per minute but finding consistent minutes behind Jonas Valanciunas has been tough. However, Hernangomez has logged at least 22.5 minutes in each of his past three games, and he’s scored at least 26.5 DKFP in all three contests. He’s worth a shot at just $4,000.

Other Options – Drew Eubanks ($4,800), Kelly Olynyk ($4,500)

