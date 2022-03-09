College Basketball Best Bets: NCAA Picks for March 9 on DraftKings Sportsbook

March is here! It’s the best time of the year in college hoops, and time to start focusing some article in on college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook!

I put this one on Twitter late Tuesday night at -3.5, and would play it up to -4.5. Two teams in the PAC-12 going in completely opposite directions. Stanford has lost five in a row, going just 1-4 ATS in those games. The Cardinal has lost seven of its last eight going beyond that, with the lone victory over the team at the bottom of the league. Meanwhile, Arizona State is on a 7-1 SU/ATS run, entering the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the conference. Nothing fancy here. The number is growing because of the blowout potential.

I don’t expect my beloved Rhody Rams to do much in the A-10 Tournament, but they got a pretty good matchup to at least have an exciting start. The Duke are just dreadful, losing their last 16. Despite being massive dogs, they’ve gone just 2-7 ATS in their last nine. This should be blowout city. Not much great to say about the Rams, but they held a 19-point lead at halftime when these teams met late in February. This is a pure fade of Duquesne.

Missed the better number here early, but still worth playing in my mind. We backed Clemson on Tuesday going against an ACC doormat, now the tables have turned. The Tigers should be overmatched here by a Tech squad with some potential. The Hokies are on a nice 9-2 run, but did end the regular season with a loss to Clemson on Saturday. Time for revenge, especially with a team that needs some wins to get in.

Navy vs. Colgate — 7:30pm ET

Louisville vs. Virginia — 9:30pm ET

Colgate has dominated play in the Patriot League, and now just need to prevail in one more game to punch their ticket to the dance. This is my favorite moneyline parlay piece of the day.

I think Virginia is the perfect team to pair Colgate with, going against a terrible Louisville squad. We were on UVA -3 on Saturday when they destroyed the Cardinals on the road, and I expect a similar result on a neutral floor. Louisville was 1-11 in its last 12 prior to Tuesday’s win, while UVA is on a nice 8-3 ATS run, proving it can win against elite teams.

