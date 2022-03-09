NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for March 10

There are only two games on Thursday’s NBA slate, but one is as must-watch as a regular season game gets. Here’s how to best navigate Nets-76ers via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Suffice it to say, the 76ers have been much better ATS since Joel Embiid got another star to play alongside him. Philadelphia was an even 29-29 ATS heading into the All-Star break. Since the pause, the 76ers are 4-2 ATS, and James Harden didn’t play in one of the two games Philly failed to cover.

The Nets have also improved ATS since the All-Star break (3-3), but they haven’t exactly figured things out. They’ve failed to cover in two of the three games in which Kevin Durant has played, and the one time they covered with him on the floor was vs. Charlotte.

I have a hard time imagining Harden’s props won’t be popular on Thursday. This game should be as entertaining as any there’s been this season.

Now, anytime we’re dealing with a revenge game, players tend to go off on the offensive end. Generally, that manifests into an increased scoring output. Harden could very well hit the over on his points total (24.5). But this is a different sort of revenge game. Harden is in a spot where he also wants to show he was right to leave Brooklyn. So, he’ll want to get his teammates involved — that also happens to be a big part of his game. And when it comes to rebounding, he’s hovered around 10 rebounds in four of his five games as a Sixer. Additionally, the Nets are giving up the fifth-most rebounds per game to the point guard position.

I like Kyrie Irving to go over his points prop (24.5), as well, but Durant is the one I expect to go off between the two. First reason being, the forward is coming off a clunker vs. Charlotte. The second, and more important reason: this is a chance at payback against Harden. Getting Harden to Brooklyn from Houston cost the Nets a lot, and the experiment didn’t last long at all. With Harden jumping ship on his former Oklahoma City teammate, Durant has something to prove on Thursday, too. And the manner in which one of the game’s greatest scorers ever will handle that is by doing what he does best.

