College Basketball Best Bets: NCAA Picks for March 10 on DraftKings Sportsbook

March is here! It’s the best time of the year in college hoops, and time to start focusing some article in on college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook!

Starting off here with a few early tips that I really like. Will add to the card on Thursday.

Indiana vs. Michigan — 11:30am ET

No typo on the tip time — wake up and let’s get to gambling. Indiana is a terrific home team, and while this tournament is in its home state, the venue won’t provide much of an advantage. The Hoosiers also just haven’t been good of late — 2-7 over the last nine, 3-6 ATS.

Michigan is the wild card. The Wolverines opened the season ranked in the top-five. They’ve been a disappointment, but have also shown a high ceiling. Now Juwan Howard will be back on the sidelines, and I’m expecting a strong showing in his return. I’ll take the higher ceiling in this game against a team that can’t beat better teams outside of their own building. Michigan dominated the regular season matchup on the road by 18 points as an underdog.

I’m just not impressed with Florida, whether we go by the numbers or the eye test. The Gators are just 3-7 ATS in their last 10, and seem extremely inconsistent in games that really matter. They beat Auburn at home, so Florida is probably the higher ceiling team here. But I really like the groove Texas A&M is in right now.

The Aggies have won four in a row entering SEC Tournament play, two of them as a dog. Go back further, and A&M has won five of six with the one that started the streak over these Gators. This one is more of a gut call than an analytics play, but I’m backing the hotter team.

Syracuse vs. Duke — 12:00pm ET

Duke 1H Spread — multi-unit play (TBD when line comes out)

I have a 2.5-unit play on Duke to win the ACC Tournament, so I didn’t really envision myself betting on them much, if at all in individual games. But I can’t pass up on this spot.

We know the spot for Duke. The Blue Devils are coming off a terrible home loss as a double-digit favorite to a storied rival in their historic coach’s last home game. That all sets up for the perfect bounce-back to kickoff the conference tournament. This is a top-10 team and by far the best team in the conference. They’re going to show up out of the gates in this game.

On the other side, more perfection to fade. Syracuse shot the lights out in their first game of this tournament. A blowout winner as a slight dog. Now we see the regression. Shots will start to miss, and things won’t come as easy, especially against much better competition. And, of course, the Orange’s best player (Buddy Boeheim) threw a punch on Wednesday and will be suspended for this game. This is not a deep team, and we’re going to see that bright and early on Thursday.

We’ll see what the number is. As I write this, the spread for the game is 13. Duke’s going to be up double-digits at halftime, so I’m preppared to lay a heft number.

