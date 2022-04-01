Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 1

We have 10 NBA games to choose from Friday. There is one game with a total of at least 240 on DraftKings Sportsbook: Minnesota at Denver (241). There are three games with a double-digit spread: Toronto -10.5 over Orlando, Boston -14.5 points over Indiana and San Antonio -15 over Portland. There are three games with a spread of three points or lower — Sacramento -2.5 over Houston, Denver -2.5 over Minnesota and New Orleans -2.5 over Los Angeles Lakers.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Kevin Porter Jr., Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings ($7,500) – Two games ago, the Rockets announced that they would be sitting Dennis Schroder, Christian Wood and Eric Gordon. Well, Porter Jr. has garnered a usage rate of 23% and 29% while attempting 17 and 22 shots during those two games — well above his season averages. As a result, he triple-doubled in one game and came close in the other, scoring 30 and 26 points. That translated to 70 and 52.75 DKFP. Now he faces a Kings team that has been eighth in offensive pace over the last 10 games and 22nd in defensive rating.

Other Options – Luka Doncic ($12,100), Davion Mitchell ($8,000), Jalen Green ($6,800)

Value

De’Anthony Melton, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns ($5,200) – Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones are doubtful for Friday’s game, so Melton will likely get the start. He’s averaging 1.07 FP/Min on the season, and he’s averaging 28 minutes, 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks in 13 starts. Melton has gone for at least 30 DKFP 20 times this season with six of those in a starting role.

Other Options – Vit Krejci ($4,300), Killian Hayes ($4,400), Tomas Satoransky ($4,400)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers ($8,000) – Brown is averaging 1.15 FP/Min on the season and plays around 35 minutes per game. He doesn’t contribute much in the defensive categories and has grabbed 10 rebounds in each of the last two contests, which is likely not sustainable. Most of his production comes from scoring, and scoring he has done. He’s produced at least 20 points in seven straight with three of those over 30. He’s attempting close to 20 shots per game, and now faces a Pacers team that is 13th in pace and 28th in defensive rating over the last 10 games. On the season, they have boosted the FPPM to shooting guards by 12.22% above the league average.

Other Options – Cade Cunningham ($9,000), Davion Mitchell ($8,000), Jalen Green ($6,800)

Value

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns ($5,900) – Brooks is not a screaming value, but he’s going to get all the usage he can handle in this one. Over the last five games, he has attempted 17, 15, 17, 21 and 18 shots. And that was with Desmond Bane in the lineup. Now, things can go horribly wrong since Brooks isn’t the most efficient shooter, but there is 50-DKFP upside, something that he came close to doing with 49.25 DKFP back in December.

Other Options – De’Anthony Melton ($5,200), OG Anunoby ($6,000), Vit Krejci ($4,300)

Small Forward

Stud

Editor’s Note: PF Giannis Antetokonmpo has been ruled out for tonight’s game vs. the Clippers.

Giannis Antetokonmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($11,700) – This will be the second leg of a back-to-back for Giannis after last night’s riveting performance in Brooklyn. That could have an effect, but he has played on the second night of a back-to-back six times and produced more DKFP in five of those contests. Giannis is averaging 1.78 FP/Min on the season and has scored at least 40 points and 70 DKFP in the last two games. He’s failed to score at least 50 DKFP only once in the last 16 games and gone over 60 nine times.

Other Options – Jaylen Brown ($8,000), Cade Cunningham ($9,000)

Value

Tomas Satoransky, Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks ($4,400) – Satoransky is a low-usage player who will rarely score in double figures. That said, he provides plenty of assists and will contribute in the steal and rebound departments. Over the last four games, he’s played 27, 26, 30 and 29 minutes, contributing at least 20 DKFP in each contest with a high of 32.5. It’s not exciting, but the floor is relatively high.

Other Options – Dillon Brooks ($5,900), OG Anunoby ($6,000)

Power Forward

Stud

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic ($9,700) – Siakam’s last two games show the range that he has. He triple-doubled in one game with a 21.8% usage rate and went for 40 points in the other contest with a 30.4% usage rate and one assist. He contributes in the defensive categories and has gone for 49.5, 68.75, 46 and 52.25 DKFP in the last four games. He played over 40 minutes in two of those. There is the risk of a blowout in this one as the Raptors are favored by 11 points, but Siakam will still likely play over 30 minutes. In a 40-point win over the Pacers three games ago, he played 31 minutes and contributed 46 DKFP. If the game stays close, he has 40 minute and 60 DKFP upside.

Other Options – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700)

Value

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns ($4,000) – With the Grizzlies potentially missing a bunch of players on Friday, Clarke should see an increase in playing time. How much he gets is the mystery, though. On the season, he’s averaging 1.14 FP/Min but has played over 25 minutes 12 times this season with only one above 30. He has gone over 30 DKFP nine times, though.

Other Options – Kelly Olynyk ($3,700), Zach Collins ($3,500)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwovles ($12,500) – Jokic is expensive but you get what you pay for. He’s averaging a league-best 1.84 FP/Min. He’s triple-doubled 19 times this season and gone for 70 DKFP in each of the last three games. In three meetings with Minnesota this season, Jokic has put up 54.5, 61.5 and 67.75 DKFP.

Other Options – Pascal Siakam ($9,700), Jonas Valanciunas ($8,100), Deandre Ayton ($7,100)

Value

Kelly Olynyk, Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder ($3,700) – Olynyk had been receiving around 17 minutes per game, and he did put up 26.5 and 25.75 DKFP in two of three games before Thursday’s contest. He played 21 minutes on Thursday and contributed 28.25 DKFP because Marvin Bagley left the game early due to injury. Olynyk could start on Friday and receive an increase in playing time. He’s averaging 1.13 FP/Min on the season.

Other Options – Brandon Clarke ($4,000), Damian Jones ($5,500), Zach Collins ($3,500), Olivier Sarr ($3,700)

