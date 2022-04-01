Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Plays for April 1

DraftKings contributor Julian Edlow and DK Nation’s Chinmay Vaidya join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

So Chinmay, who’s your favorite DFS play tonight in the association?

So if LeBron doesn’t play, then I actually do like Russell Westbrook in this game against the Pelicans. It looks like Anthony Davis is going to come back for this one and Westbrook and Davis, in theory, should work well together if James is not on the floor as that primary ball-handler. So Westbrook could be maybe not your high-end option, but a nice middle price guy.

And as far as the Grizzlies go, I think Dillon Brooks is still worth a shot. I think he’s around $6,000 right now on DK and I think that’s still a great price point for him especially given the opportunities that he’s going to have. Brandon Clarke is another one for the Grizzlies that is looking to get some extended playing time with Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. also injured, so even though the Grizzlies probably won’t win this game or remain competitive, those two guys should still be a good value on the DFS side.

Alright Jules, who is your favorite DFS play tonight?

Yeah, these slates are crazy and there’s so much value on the board. Like the Grizzlies we just mentioned could be resting their entire starting lineup essentially, so they’re going to have some bench guys even if it’s against a good Phoenix team that you can just plug right in and essentially get any of the top tier guys that you want, so it’s that time of year in the NBA.

I’ll look at Davion Mitchell though, who’s been doing it all for the Kings with both Fox and Sabonis out. He just played against the Rockets had a pretty good game, gets to play them again, the Rockets are tanking as hard as you can tank and they have one of the worst defenses in the NBA. So the Kings, who took Mitchell in the top ten, giving him as much run as possible, as long of a leash as possible— so I think he’s in a pretty good spot to have a good game.

Chinmay’s Picks: Russell Westbrook ($8,800), Dillon Brooks ($5,900), Brandon Clarke ($4,000)

Julian’s Pick: Davion Mitchell ($8,000)

