WWE WrestleMania 38: DraftKings Sportsbook Free to Play Pool Analysis

WWE WrestleMania Night 1 Pool

Who will hit a stunner first?

-Kevin Owens

-Stone Cold Steve Austin



How many times will either wrestler hit a stunner?

-Over 2.5

-Under 2.5

Kevin Owens has done everything in his power to lure the Texas Rattlesnake to WrestleMania 38. If he wasn’t trashing the state of Texas, he was duping a packed Raw audience at the Allstate Arena not once but twice into thinking they were seeing Stone Cold Steve Austin in a WWE ring. Instead, it was Owens, doing his best Stone Cold impersonation to further provoke Austin. Can’t lie, this was entertaining as hell.

This confrontation is set to take place on a special edition of “The KO Show” where Austin declared he would open one final can of whoop ass on Owens. With the fire that Owens has lit under Austin, I cannot imagine a scenario where Austin isn’t hitting the first stunner of this meeting. I have no doubt that Owens will likely go for this quickly but c’mon now, Austin made this move what it is. He’ll be ready to catch some beer when this is all said and done.

Oh, and also give me over 2.5 stunners for Austin. When The Rattlesnake is sending a message, multiple stunners are in order. Do you think he’s coming back for ONE stunner? WHAT? I SAID DO YOU THINK HE’S COMING BACK FOR ONE STUNNER?

Give me a break.



Bianca Belair v. Becky Lynch (c)



Who will win?

-Becky Lynch

-Bianca Belair



How will the match end?

-Pinfall

-Submission

-Disqualification

After returning to active competition at SummerSlam last August, Lynch reinserted herself into the title picture immediately, taking down Belair in 0:26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship for the fourth time (Lynch would then gain the Raw Women’s Title after the 2021 Draft). Belair would follow Lynch to Raw during the draft but Lynch would come out victorious once again, subsequently ending the feud for the time being.

However, it was only a matter of time before these two women clashed again and that’s what we get here at WrestleMania. This will be another massive match for both participants, who have quickly accumulated big main event statues in their young careers. When it’s all said and done, I think Lynch retains her title on Saturday. I cannot deny her path to WrestleMania and some of the others she’s taken down along the way, most notable, beating Lita at Elimination Chamber.

Prior to Lynch taking time off back in 2020, picking Lynch to win would likely lead you to take “submission” as the manner in which the match will end. However, since returning, she’s been using “The Manhandle Slam” to finish her matches. With Belair also rarely using submission to end matches, “pinfall” is the sensible answer.

Seth Rollins v. ???

-Lashley

-Elias

-John Cena

-Sheamus

-Undertaker

-Cody Rhodes

-Other

Rollins has been doing everything in his power to earn a WrestleMania match. After numerous failed attempts, including trying to hijack “The KO Show,” Rollins was informed by Mr. McMahon that he would have a match with an opponent of his choosing. Who that person is, is only known by Mr. McMahon and whomever he’s summoned. It’s now our job to figure out just who that is.

A couple of names we can quickly cross off, in my opinion, is Lashley and Sheamus. Both are involved in other matches during WrestleMania and I find it unlikely McMahon will be making either pull double duty. That leaves Elias, John Cena, Undertaker, Cody Rhodes (who is currently a free agent), and the field. Speculation has been floating around for weeks and plenty of that has surrounded Rhodes. Formerly in WWE from 2007 to 2016, the internet has been set ablaze since word got out that Rhodes was now a free agent. This “dream match” is now a possibility and what better place to have it than WrestleMania? Will the rumors come to fruition or will it be someone totally out of left field? I think you can go one of two ways here. You either take Rhodes or really cast a big net and take “Other.”



WWE WrestleMania Night 2 Pool

Sami Zayne v. Johnny Knoxville



Who will win?

-Sami Zayne

-Johnny Knoxville



Will either go through a table?

-Yes

-No

These two have been going at it for months now. After Knoxville declared himself for the 2022 Royal Rumble, they’ve been hell-bent on making each other’s lives miserable. Zayn would eliminate Knoxville from the Royal Rumble, which seemingly set off a number of incidents between the two. Zayn attempted to crash the Red Carpet Premiere of “Jackass Forever” while Knoxville tortured Zayn in a number of ways, including flying his phone number around numerous locations in Los Angeles. Seemingly upset about the barrage of phone calls, FaceTimes and messages he was receiving, Zayn demanded an Anything Goes Match, which Knoxville accepted.

Making this more of a brawl than a wrestling match, in my opinion, tilted this in favor of Knoxville. Don’t underestimate a man who crafted his career by hurting himself (and others) in ways you’d never imagined. Don’t underestimate a man who seemingly has a posse of people surrounding him who also do the same (and don’t give a flying you know what). Zayn clearly has the advantage in the ring but a match with no rules favors the “Jackass” star.

In a match that doesn’t have rules, you know someone is going through a table as well.

Edge v. AJ Styles



Who will win?

-Edge

-AJ Styles



How will the match end?

-Pinfall

-Submission

-DQ

-Other



Which move will be hit first?

-Spear

-Style Clash



How many times will Edge hit the Spear?

-Over 1.5

-Under 1.5

This match is loaded with questions so I wanted to cover this one to wrap up this article. Edge vs Style has nothing on the line other than pride but it has the feeling of a huge match. Both of these competitors have seen their careers span 20+ years and yet, the only time we’ve seen them match up against each other was in the 2020 Royal Rumble match.



I believe Styles will come away with the victory in this one. Styles has quietly had a very solid start to 2022, defeating the likes of Rey Mysterio, Austin Theory, and Damian Priest. Edge, of course, has been overly successful since returning in 2020, with accolades including winning the 2021 Royal Rumble and most recently defeating The Miz & Maryse at the 2022 Royal Rumble. That said, Edge has shown a side of him we haven’t seen in years. He’s cruel, giving out cryptic promos and even debuting new music. Will it be enough to slay The Phenomenal One? I’m saying no. Styles takes this one down by pinfall.



The Spear, of course, will be an important piece of the puzzle for Edge. He’s not afraid to use it early and often, so I’m going with a Spear to be hit first and over 1.5 times. At Backlash 2020 against Randy Orton, Edge attempted a spear three times during that match, landing two. During the triple threat match at WrestleMania 37, Edge attempted five (!) spears in that match. I have no doubt this is going to be another hellacious match between two combatants. Both will have to pull out all the stops to win and for Edge, that’s using the spear.



