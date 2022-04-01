NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for April 1

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Best Bets

The Celtics are coming off a tough home loss in a battle for the top-seed in the Eastern Conference, but managed 29 points in the first quarter in a lower scoring game against one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. Prior to Wednesday, Boston’s first quarter totals were 38, 34, 39, 38, 33, and 32 over their last six contests.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have the best record to the over in the first quarter in the NBA, and have been particularly dreadful on the defensive end lately. Over its last five games, Indiana has allowed 43, 44, 41, 44 and 37 first quarter points to opponents. Look for the C’s to start hot.

This prop was available at much better prices earlier in the week, but I think the price is still decent in this spot on Friday given the matchup and lineup news. Stewart has not been a shooter this season, but with the Pistons playing with house money the rest of the way, the coaches have been instructing the big man to shoot from downtown when he’s open.

Since the change has been made, Stewart went 2-for-3 from downtown in consecutive games after attempting just 24 all season. Stewart did fall short in Thursday’s win, attempting just two triples, but played just 27 minutes. The Pistons found something in the fourth quarter and stuck with a different unit.

But that won’t be the case on Friday, as both Marvin Bagley and Kelly Olynyk are both out. Stewart should have to play big minutes against this poor OKC squad.

This game got ugly quickly on Friday afternoon, as both teams are on the second night of back-to-backs. The Clippers got things started by ruling out Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum. Minutes later, the Bucks ruled out Giannis Antentokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez.

Extremely elementary handicap here, but sometimes the simple ones pay. With a ton of scoring off the floor for the Clips, and Milwaukee down some elite defenders, Kennard should fill it up against the Bucks’ bench.

