Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 10

We have 11 NBA games to choose from Sunday. It’s the last day of the season and motivation will be lacking for many teams since they are locked into their positions. As a result, there will be plenty of funky lineups and lesser-known players getting a ton of run. There are six games with a double-digit spread and four games with a total of at least 229 points. Let the good times begin!

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $150K Shootaround [$50K to 1st]

Point Guard

Stud

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs ($12,200) – LOL at the league rescinding the 16th technical foul on Doncic, which would have prevented him from playing on Sunday. I get it on many levels but it’s still laughable. Anyways, it’s good for us trudging in the fantasy streets on this last day of the regular season because Doncic is averaging 1.61 DKFP/Min on the season and is a threat to triple-double on any given day. Over the past eight games, he’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in each contest with three above 70. The usage rate has been over 40% in six of the past seven games and the last time Doncic played the Spurs, he went for a cool 80 DKFP. Granted, that was back in November and the Spurs have been playing better defense as of late but whatever. Doncic should be motivated in this one.

Other Options – None

Value

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves ($3,900) – When Ayo entered the starting lineup back in January, he took the league by storm, displaying his all-around game. He went for over 40 DKFP in the first two starts then proceeded to exceed the mark three more times. As the Bulls got healthy, the usage and playing time started to subside. Well, the minutes and usage should spike back up again on Sunday since the Bulls will be sitting most of their players.

Other Options – Zavier Simpson ($4,800), Devin Cannady ($3,500), Joshua Primo ($3,600)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls ($8,000) – Karl-Anthony Towns is not playing and D’Angelo Russell ($6,800) is questionable. Russell didn’t play on Thursday but Towns did. All Edwards did was go for 72.5 DKFP in that one. The usage rate was 37%, the first time over 30% since the beginning of March. The Bulls will be running out their JV squad today, so Edwards should get all the usage and feast.

Other Options – Jaylen Brown ($9,400), Tyler Herro ($6,800)

Value

Talen Horton-Tucker, Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets ($5,200) – The Lakers have packed it up for next season so it’s time for THT to shine. Over the past two games, he’s played 37 and 35 minutes while garnering a usage rate of 37.4% and 23.6%. He went for 56.25 and 37 DKFP in those games. This is the role that the Lakers have been grooming him for. When he was in the G-League, the staff put the ball in his hands and let him be the initiator on offense. Playing alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, that was not a feasible role. Now, there are shooting efficiency concerns, but the usage and minutes should mitigate the concern somewhat as he should be able to rack up plenty of counting stats.

Other Options – Georgios Kalaitzakis ($4,800), RJ Hampton ($4,100), Melvin Frazier ($3,600), Max Strus ($4,300), Joshua Primo ($3,600)

Small Forward

Stud

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies ($9,400) – I like Jayson Tatum ($10,300) as well but will take the $900 discount as both should score in a similar range. Brown has gone for at least 50 DKFP in four of the past five games and in the game he failed to hit the mark, he produced 48.75 DKFP. The usage rate was over 30% in each of those contests. The Grizzlies are one of the best defensive teams in the league but Brown went for 52 DKFP against the Heat, who are up there in defensive rating as well. Brown is averaging 34.6 minutes over the past five games and 1.28 DKFP/Min over the past month.

Other Options – Jayson Tatum ($10,300), Anthony Edwards ($8,000)

Value

Georgios Kalaitzakis, Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers ($4,800) – Over the past three games, Kalaitzakis has played 43, 30 and 45 minutes. The usage rate has been at least 19% in each contest. He’s scored double-digits in every game and attempted 19, 9 and 13 shots. While he doesn’t grab many boards or dish out assists, he did contribute 4 rebounds and 6 assists in the most recent game. He has racked up 3, 2 and 3 steals.

Other Options – Talen Horton-Tucker ($5,200), Ignas Brazdeikis ($3,900), Max Strus ($4,300), Patrick Williams ($4,100), Duncan Robinson ($3,400), Javonte Green ($3,200)

Power Forward

Stud

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks ($10,000) – The Knicks have played at the second-slowest pace over the past 10 games and have neutralized the FPPM to centers by 21.08% below the league average. Matchups schmatchups. The slow pace is a concern but I’m not too worried about the FPPM prowess because Mitchell Robinson isn’t playing today. Over the past seven games, Siakam has triple-doubled twice and posted a 40-point game. He’s gone for 63, 76.75 and 62.25 DKFP in the three most recent games.

Other Options – Jayson Tatum ($10,300), Jaylen Hoard ($7,000), Obi Toppin ($6,500)

Value

Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls ($3,300) – Towns is sitting, so Reid should get the start. In five starts this season, Reid has averaged 28.2 minutes, 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks. The usage rate has been 19.8%. That translated to 30.75, 37, 19.25, 39.75 and 25.5 DKFP.

Other Options – Troy Brown ($3,300), Patrick Williams ($4,100), Duncan Robinson ($3,400), Jericho Sims ($4,100)

Center

Stud

Jaylen Hoard, Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers ($7,000) – The top options at center are questionable, so all aboard! Over the past five games, he’s played over 40 minutes in three of them and has garnered a usage rate over 20% in the three most recent contests. He’s put up scores of 59.25, 39.75, 61.75 and 46.5 DKFP. He’s scored over 20 points in each of the past three games and has two games with at least 20 rebounds.

Other Options – Pascal Siakam ($10,000), Obi Toppin ($6,500)

Value

DeMarcus Cousins, Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($3,100) – Cousins is averaging 1.37 DKFP/Min with a usage rate of 28.3% on the season. Nikola Jokic ($12,400) is questionable today, so Cousins could get the start. In six starts this season, he’s averaged 23.3 minutes, 16.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Other Options – Naz Reid ($3,300), Tristan Thompson ($3,100)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $150K Shootaround [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.