Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for April 11

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar and Rotowire’s Erik Halterman join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for today’s MLB slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Video Transcript

Erik Halterman:

Let’s go Julio Rodriguez. He still costs the minimum because he hasn’t gotten off to a very good start—1 for 12 with six strikeouts after his first three games isn’t promising, but this is the kind of guy that we were thinking would be a $4500 kind of player. I mean, he’s got that kind of potential, maybe not in his rookie season, but I’d still probably pay $3500 for him and I would be not at all surprised if he’s up in the $4000s sooner or later.

He’s got a pretty easy matchup here too against Dylan Bundy, who’s coming off a pretty poor season, so even though he’s shown me nothing yet, maybe if the price had risen and he showed me nothing I’d be off, but if I can get a guy this talented for the absolute minimum that’s the kind of bet I’d like to take.

Nick Friar:

Wil Myers at $3.1K—I think it’s pretty deserving. He hasn’t done a whole heck of a lot to start the season but going up against the Giants, going up against Alex Wood, this is a guy who he has seen a lot throughout the course of his career— .294 average, no extra-base hits, so not a lot of power but we do know that he hits for power well against left-handed pitching. I know last season was a little bit of a dip in ISO for him against left-handed pitching at .178, but from 2016 to 2020 he always had an ISO against lefties of .200 or better, so I like him in this matchup a lot. It’s a guy who he’s seen a lot who he hits for average against and now he’s due for some power too.

Erik’s Pick: Julio Rodriguez ($2,000)

Nick’s Pick: Wil Myers ($3,100)

