NHL Picks: Best Bets, DraftKings Fantasy Hockey DFS Cheat Sheet for April 12

Tuesday features a 14-game NHL slate, which begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

The Golden Knights are right behind the Kings in the standings and come into this game with the Canucks perhaps as healthy as they’ve been all season. They may even get Mark Stone back for this game (questionable) which would be a huge morale boost. On the ice, the Knights have been good of late, grabbing wins in six of their last seven games. They got blown out in their only loss by Vancouver a couple of nights ago which is likely the only reason this line is still so close. The Canucks have won three in a row but two of those wins have come against the Coyotes and Sharks. Vegas looks like a good side to take on tonight.

The Sharks have lost six in a row and there have been signs of in-fighting lately that suggest this team is not close to breaking out of its slump. They take on a Predators team who is in the middle of a playoff race and can ill-afford anymore slippage. Nashville has been great at home of late, winning six of its last seven home games, with four of those wins coming by two or more goals. They’re also 9-1 straight up against Nashville in their last 10 meetings against them at home.

Top Stack

Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Sam Bennett ($5,500) — Claude Giroux ($4,900) — Jonathan Huberdeau ($7,500)

We have a massive 14-game slate on tap for today so our options are somewhat limitless. That said, the Panthers are at home and have an implied team total of 4.6 goals today so simply looking to their top-six again is still a great way to start lineups. The Panthers’ second unit continues to be undervalued for daily fantasy hockey purposes with Claude Giroux under $5K in salary and acting as an easy stack alongside elite fantasy producer Jonathan Huberdeau. The two have combined for 14 points in their last four games and exceeded 20.0 DKFP as a pair in three of those four games.

The Panthers take on the Ducks today so going for the home run play and adding center Sam Bennett is a fine way to get max exposure. Bennett falls a little short as a playmaker, but he’s still well below $6,000 and averages over 3.0 shots per game. If he finds the net he’ll almost certainly pay off in this spot then and will likely add to the assist totals for our productive wingers as well.

The Ducks have allowed 18 goals over their last four games alone and now rank seventh-last in shots against per game. There are lots of big lines on the slate but few offer the kind of value + upside we get with this Florida unit. Keep stacking until prices go up or the Panthers decide to mix their top-six up once again.

Superstar to Target

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks ($7,900)

There are plenty of mid-range forwards we can build around today, but the spot for Jack Eichel is one I like capitalizing on. The former Sabre has been terrific for the Golden Knights over the last seven to eight games, both from a real-life perspective and for fantasy purposes. Eichel has averaged 16.0 DKFP over his last 10 games but has been firing the puck at an insane rate with four or more shots in each of his last five games. Eichel still has room for improvement (in his short-term shooting percentage) too for more positive regression, as he’s only hitting on around 13% of his shots, which is still below many elite forwards.

The Canucks remain a great fantasy team to target with our top-line forwards given their struggles on the penalty kill and they could be in a bit of a letdown spot after a couple of easy wins and their playoff hopes nearly dashed. Eichel should keep rolling today and a big night wouldn’t shock against a below-average defensive team.

Value on Offense

Mathieu Joseph ($3,000)

The Senators have owned the Red Wings of late, going 5-1 straight up against them in their last six meetings. The over has also hit in 12 of the last 13 Red Wings games (the over/under is set at 6.5 +100 today on DraftKings Sportsbook). Targeting some cheap value up front with Joseph on the Senators side then looks prudent. The former Lightning forward has averaged over a point per game over his last 10 starts and is playing in a definitive top-six role for Ottawa. You could think about taking the Senators’ entire top unit today for a value stack or two-man combo play, but Joseph is the best punt option there by far.

Victor Olofsson ($3,400)

The Leafs’ offense has obviously been rolling of late but their defense is also still something we can target for daily fantasy hockey purposes. We’re also getting an Eric Hallgren sighting today in net which is a good thing for the Sabres forwards. Hallgren has allowed three or more goals in five of his last six starts and has just a .904 save percentage in seven starts. Olofsson is now up to seven goals in his last 10 games and continues to be underpriced for a player who gets first-unit power-play time and is averaging 12.6 DKFP in his last 10 starts.

Goalie

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes ($7,600)

The Rangers have a tough matchup today against the Hurricanes and only rate as +105 home underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook. That said, the Rangers are also an insane 18-2 straight up when playing the Hurricanes at home over their last 20 meetings between the two clubs, in New York. Shesterkin has been his usual brilliant self of late, stopping 51 of the last 52 shots on net he’s faced and would obviously love to finish strong with a couple of statement wins to seal what should be his first ever Vezina Trophy win.

From a daily fantasy hockey perspective, we could also pay up for Robin Lehner ($7,900) in this spot, as the Knights are -130 favorites on the road and Lehner has similar upside to Shesterkin. The Rangers’ netminder should be lower owned today though just by virtue of matchup and makes for the better value and GPP option, given all the factors.

Value on Defense

Tyson Barrie, Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild ($3,900)

When we’re looking for potential upside at $4K or lower, Barrie has to be our main target. The Oilers defenseman defines boom or bust for daily fantasy hockey purposes as he’s posted two games with 15.0 or more DKFP, and two games with less than 5.0 DKFP, in his last eight games alone.

Barrie is still getting consistent time on the power play with two of the most skilled centers in the game and has shown the ability to cash in with that group, landing four multi-point games since the beginning of March. Minnesota takes the second-most penalties per game in the entire league and also has a bottom-10 penalty-kill. The sub-$4K price tag—which is Barrie’s cheapest price in well over 10 games—makes him a fantastic upside value for Tuesday’s 14-gamer.

Power Play Defensemen

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres ($5,600)

The Leafs have an insane 4.9 implied goal total today so we couldn’t go the entire article without mentioning at least one of their players. Morgan Rielly looks like a solid target on the backend at well under $6,000 in this spot and has produced a solid 13.4 DKFP over his last 10 games, with 12 points in that span. The Leafs’ offense is a juggernaut at the moment and with the Leafs’ defensive corps now healthier, Rielly should be in line for more special teams minutes.

Outside of paying up for Roman Josi ($8,900), there aren’t a ton of options with more upside than Rielly today on defense, who not only belongs to a top-five offense but also likely has the best matchup on the board. Buffalo allows the sixth-most shots on net per game and has the seventh-worst penalty-kill. Take the discount and build your Toronto stacks around the defenseman.

