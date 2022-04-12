RBC Heritage Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The RBC Heritage has a strong field again this season post Masters, with Justin Thomas (+900), Collin Morikawa (+1200), Patrick Cantlay +(1400), Dustin Johnson (+1800) and Cameron Smith (+1600) all making their way to Harbour Town GL this week. With the strength of field and course setup, the RBC Heritage should give us ample opportunity to attack value all over the betting board.

The average winning odds over the past five years is +134000, with Webb Simpson being the shortest at +3000 and Satoshi Kodaira being the longest in 2018 at +25000. Also, four of the last six champions have been first-time winners on the PGA TOUR.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown and additional players to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook, refer to the DraftKings Preview on DraftKings Playbook. Here are the bets we should be considering this week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Kisner comes into Harbour Town on a bit of a heater, finishing fourth at THE PLAYERS and runner up at the WGC Match Play — the most recent Pete Dye course played on TOUR this season. He knows the best chances for him to win on TOUR are at courses like Harbour Town, and it shows. A runner-up finish in his second start was followed by an 11th (2017) and seventh (2018). He’s missed the cut in his last two starts, but we shouldn’t worry about it, especially when he gained the ninth-most strokes through approach last week at The Masters. Top finishes at The RSM Classic (Sea Island Resort), Sony Open (Waialae CC) and the Wyndham Championship (Sedgefield CC) make Kisner one of the favorites this week.

He’s been positive with his approach over the previous two events and ranks top 10 in opportunities gained over the last 12 rounds. The greens moving to poa annua this year could benefit McNealy the most in this range, especially when he finished top 15 in putting at The Farmers and first on the greens at Riviera CC. A top five here last season came from a solid putting week, while gaining nothing with his irons. If Mav can put the entire game together, he should be in contention on Sunday. Also, Si Woo Kim (+5500) should be on the shortlist this week with an impeccable record on Pete Dye courses, winning both the American Express and THE PLAYERS. He’s also been stellar at the Wyndham Championship, which shows a ton of leaderboard crossover. A 14th here on debut and a runner-up the following year is evidence of his fascination with Harbour Town and he could easily add the Tartan Jacket to his wardrobe this week.

He’s been outstanding with his ball-striking, ranking top 10 in opportunities gained and seventh in approach over the previous 24 rounds. His finishes at Harbour Town have been pedestrian, with two MCs in his six starts. Hadwin’s 22nd (2017) is his best finish, where he ranked first in SG: tee-to-green, but had one of the worst putting performances in the field that week (-4.3). His putting looks to be coming around, ranking 25th in SG: putting over the previous 12 rounds; hopefully, it all comes together this week.

I thought it would be challenging to back Svensson again this season after his poor putting display at The Honda Classic, but it’s tough to stay away at these numbers. He’s missed three of his previous four cuts, but if there’s one thing he does well, it’s ball-striking. Six of his last eight events were positive approach outings, and with two top 10 finishes this season — one being the Sony Open — he should get more consideration than others in this range. He’s also gained strokes putting in his previous two events, a good sign coming into an event where he’ll need a solid week on the greens.

