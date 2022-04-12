Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 RBC Heritage DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa discuss their favorite 2022 RBC Heritage DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.
2022 RBC Heritage — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
2022 RBC Heritage — DraftKings Picks | Own Projections
2022 RBC Heritage DraftKings Notes
Field: 132 players
Cut: Top 65 & Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, April 14
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2022 RBC Heritage: Key Stats
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Good Drives Gained
- Strokes Gained Putting
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2022 RBC Heritage: Course
- Course: Harbour Town GL
- Par: 71
- Yardage: 7,121
- Greens: Bermuda
2022 RBC Heritage: Past Winners
- 2021: Stewart Cink -19
- 2020: Webb Simpson -22
- 2019: CT Pan -12
- 2018: Satoshi Kodaira -12
- 2017: Wes Bryan -13
- 2016: Branden Grace -9
2022 RBC Heritage DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Collin Morikawa $10,200
High-End Value
Daniel Berger $9,600
Sungjae Im $9,300
Second-Level Values
Billy Horschel $8,700
Si Woo Kim $8,400
Kevin Kisner $8,100
Mid-Level Values
Jason Kokrak $7,900
Kevin Na $7,800
Seb Munoz $7,300
Denny McCarthy $7,200
Scrub Values
Cam Davis $6,800
Adam Svensson $6,400
