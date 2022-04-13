Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for April 13

While there’s also a huge seven-game afternoon slate on Wednesday, this article will be focusing on the featured four-game night slate which gets going at 6:40 p.m. ET. Why? I’m not sure what to say other than I didn’t want to get up early enough to write about the one that started at noon. At least I’m honest, right?

Let’s dive into some studs and values to keep an eye on.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $125K Relay Throw [$25K to 1st] (Night)

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

PITCHER

Stud

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles, $9,600 - This is a stacked pitching slate, yet I think Burnes stands slightly above the group. Not only does it feel like a massive discount to get last season’s NL Cy Young award winner at a price tag below $10K, but Burnes appears to be fully built up, having thrown 83 pitches in his first outing of 2022. Then there’s the matchup. Through a week of action, it’s the Orioles that own the league’s highest strikeout rate at whopping 30.9% — something that is very validated by personnel and recent history. Burnes, who led all qualified starters with a 35.6% strikeout rate in 2021, should have a field day.

Value

Frankie Montas, Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays, $6,900 - While Montas did struggle in his first start of 2022, I’m far from giving up on the big right-hander. In fact, I think there were a couple of things to be really excited about from Montas’ five innings against the Phillies. First and foremost, unlike a few pitchers with underwhelming results this season, this wasn’t a case of disappearing velocity, as Montas’ fastball was popping the catcher’s mitt at an average of 96.0 mph. Second, while the Phillies were able to barrel up a couple of pitches, Montas was also able to keep hitters off balance, finishing the start with a huge 16.3% swinging strike rate on 92 pitches. Montas is cheap, he’s got plenty of upside and I can almost guarantee that Shane McClanahan ($7,500) will carry more ownership on this small slate.

INFIELD

Stud

Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners, $5,000 - You’ll have to keep an eye on the weather in Chicago for tonight’s slate, but if this one plays, Grandal should be in his preferred handedness matchup for a majority of his plate appearances. Yes, the lefty in question is Robbie Ray ($9,400), however, the reigning AL Cy Young award winner has been known to be susceptible to the long ball — something Grandal can certainly take advantage of. Last season, in 96 plate appearances as an RHB, Grandal posted a .281 ISO to go along with a .440 wOBA and a 184 wRC+. In short, he likes facing southpaws.

Stud

Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays, $4,700 - In his first start of the season, Jose Berrios ($7,800) faced four left-handed batters. With three hits and a HBP, all four reached base. Now, I’m not here to suggest Berrios will never retire a lefty hitter in 2022, but even a quick glance back at his 2021 splits tell a particular story. LHBs managed a .474 slugging percentage off the RHP, while righties sputtered to a mark of just .291. Rizzo’s also a left-handed bat that’s on fire right now. Through 22 plate appearances he’s registered a .504 xwOBA and hitting with the short-porch at Yankee Stadium never hurts.

Value

Keston Hiura, Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles, $3,200 - There aren’t many overly positive stats I can point to with Hiura, as the former top prospect has struggled mightily since 2019. However, with a lefty on the mound for the Orioles, Hiura will likely be hitting fifth in a Brewers lineup that owns this slate’s highest implied team total. The 25-year-old has a lot of power in his bat and let’s just say I’m always lukewarm at best when it comes to John Means ($6,000) or Baltimore’s bullpen.

Value

Chad Pinder, Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays, $2,300 - Oakland’s yet to face a left-handed starter in 2022, so we’re flying blind when it comes to what its lineup might look like on Wednesday. Still, I think it’s a pretty safe bet to assume Pinder will be right in the middle of it. Pinder has always been at his best as a right-handed platoon bat, with the 30-year-old posting an .884 OPS and a 144 wRC+ against LHPs just last season. It’s rare to see this type of production in an asset priced this close to the minimum, let alone one that could be batting clean-up.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners, $5,800 - Robert is the second-most expensive hitter on this evening’s slate, but he comes by his price tag honestly. In his 124 career plate appearances against left-handed pitching, Robert is slashing .348/.403/.652 with a 184 wRC+. If that wasn’t enough, the 24-year-old has posted an insane .602 xwOBA through his first 17 plate appearances of 2022 and he’s already stolen four bases. There’s nothing that Robert can’t do on a baseball field.

Stud

Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, $4,600 - Haniger was finally able to stay healthy last season and his numbers exploded — particularly against left-handed pitching. In 229 plate appearances within the split, Haniger thrived, finishing 2021 with a .286 ISO and a 148 wRC+ within the split. Weather permitting, Haniger should pick up right where he left off on Wednesday, as he and the Mariners will face Dallas Keuchel ($5,200). Once an AL Cy Young award winner, Keuchel is on the heels of a campaign that saw him pitch to an ugly 6.15 xERA across 162.0 innings. You do not have to fear this man.

Value

Andrew Vaughn, Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners, $3,700 - While Vaughn struggled in his rookie campaign to hit right-handed opponents, lefties proved to be little issue. In his 141 plate appearances within the split, Vaughn managed a .938 OPS and a 155 wRC+, proving he was ready for the big stage. Vaughn’s also come out of the gate hot in his sophomore season, with a .679 xwOBA in his first 11 PAs. It’s obviously a small sample, but there’s never been any question that Vaughn could hit a baseball.

Value

Aaron Hicks, New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays, $2,800 - As mentioned above, it’s the left-handed bats than tend to give Berrios the most trouble. That means you’ll want some exposure to Rizzo and Joey Gallo ($4,100), but don’t forget about the switch-hitting Hicks. The 32-year-old is off to a strong start in 2022 and as a home run on Tuesday showcased, Hicks isn’t lacking for upside. Also, with Toronto’s bullpen already overworked, this is a play that’s about more than just the early innings.

TEAMS TO STACK

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners - It’s so, so early in the season, but through a week of play, the White Sox have combined for a 167 wRC+ against left-handed pitching. That shouldn’t feel too much like an anomaly, because with a 113 wRC+ within the split in 2021, Chicago sat fourth in all of baseball. This is a lineup that was made to punish LHPs and while Robbie Ray survived his opening start of the season versus the Twins, four walks, a 5.62 FIP and a 100% strand rate paint a dangerous picture. Wednesday could be a spot for some overdue regression.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $125K Relay Throw [$25K to 1st] (Night)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.