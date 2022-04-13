Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Pitcher Plays for April 13

DraftKings contributors Nick Friar and Garion Thorne join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings pitcher plays for today’s MLB slate.

I think this is a Corbin Burnes slate. I think he really showcases himself tonight. It almost feels wrong, it feels a little dirty to get Corbin Burnes for less than $10,000— he’s only $9,600 on this four gamer. It wasn’t an amazing opening day start against the Cubs, however, he did throw 83 pitches, which sort of signifies that he’s probably fully built up going into this start. I don’t think we’re going to see any restrictions on Corbin Burnes and considering that the Baltimore Orioles have kind of just really been Oriolesing so far in 2022—I mean, they already lead baseball in strikeout rate by a pretty wide margin. They’re striking out in 30.9 percent of their plate appearances so far this season. No other team in baseball is above 27, so I think Burnes is going to be able to rack up the strikeouts today. I think he’ll be able to work deep into this contest, and I think he’s very worthy of consideration again considering this is probably the last time this season you’re going to get him for less than $10K.

Nick Friar:

I think Garion makes a great case when it comes to Corbin Burnes—he’s a stud and everything and the Orioles strike out a ton, but I do want to save tonight. I think you should get some exposure to Burnes, but you got Shane McClanahan who’s at $7,500, Frankie Montas is at $6,900 and John Means is at $6,000 on the other side of that Milwaukee matchup. And as much as the Orioles have been terrible, the Brewers are not necessarily the greatest hitting team either. You look at Oakland too and in Tampa Bay, in terms of strikeouts per game, yes, I understand the Orioles are the worst, but Oakland is right there. Tampa Bay and Milwaukee are not that much farther down and the Brewers have like a .642 team OPS—I know it’s early, but they have not looked great offensively either. I think you can save in most of your lineups tonight.

Garion’s Pick: Corbin Burnes ($9,600)

Nick’s Picks: Shane McClanahan ($7,500), Frankie Montas ($6,900), John Means ($6,000)

