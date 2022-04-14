Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for April 14

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Erik Halterman:

Let’s keep hammering this Coors Field game—Clint Frazier, $2600. He is much more exciting in daily than in season-long fantasy because his issue is durability, and all we need is for him to be durable for one night. Hasn’t done a ton this season because he hasn’t started all that often, he’s in a platoon role, but he did lead off in the only game the Cubs faced a lefty. So if he’s there again at $2600, I’d love a piece of him against Kyle Freeland and the Rockies.

Garion Thorne:

Connor Joe—probably going to hit leadoff for the Rockies, has done it all three times they’ve faced a lefty this season. Great numbers against lefties last season. I just think he’s way underpriced at $3,400.

Erik’s Pick: Clint Frazier ($2,600)

Garion’s Pick: Connor Joe ($3,400)

