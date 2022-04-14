USFL Week 1 DraftKings Picks | USFL DraftKings Strategy

Pat Mayo, Justin Freeman, and Cody Main discuss their 2022 USFL Week 1 DraftKings picks for the opening slate along with depth charts, using simulations and projections, the different rules, type of play, leveraging content for DFS, and the expected DraftKings strategy for different USFL rosters on DraftKings. Plus, stick around to the end for some inside info LIVE from the USFL compound and a quick chat about Sammy Watkins signing with the Green Bay Packers.

USFL — Picks & Strategy | Projections | Player Props

USFL — DraftKings Picks | Optimizer | Which Teams are Good?

USFL Week 1 DraftKings Picks: Teams to Stack

Philadelphia Stars Tampa Bay Bandits New Orleans Breakers

USFL Week 1 DraftKings Picks: Teams to Fade

Pittsburgh Maulers Houston Gamblers

USFL Week 1 DraftKings Picks: Show Index

00:00 Intro

1:07 What is USFL/Depth Charts

6:26 DraftKings Scoring/Rules

9:37 Who is Good?

12:37 Winning Odds

16:35 Week 1 vs Week 4 Projections + Process

Content Influence on DraftKings Ownership

25:16 NJ/BIR DK Showdown Picks + Showdown Strategy

32:06 Which Teams do what well?

37:21 Stacking/Lineup Construction

41:03 DST?

42:15 Which Teams to Stack?

46:32 Week 1 USFL Bets

52:28 Sammy Watkins to Green Bay

54:17 USFL on Location Inside Info

USFL Week 1 DraftKing Projections: RB/WR/TE

Projections from Run The Sims

Projections will be updated Saturday before Kickoff

