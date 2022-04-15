NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for April 15

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The Hawks feel like the side to me in this game, but with Jarrett Allen listed as questionable, I think it’s best to wait. If Allen plays, we don’t know exactly how effective he’ll be, but the game should move much closer to a pick’em. If Allen is ultimately ruled out, probably best to grad Atlanta quickly, as they’ll move back to three-point favorites, where they sat before Allen’s status upgrade.

This is a tough matchup for Cleveland, who went just 1-3 against the Hawks in the regular season, losing the last three matchups. Atlanta won the last matchup in March by 24 points at home, despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Each of the last three wins for the Hawks have come by at least 15 points, including dominant performance in their first play-in game.

The Cavs were an awesome story this season, but if the Hawks find their stride, they are the better team here. Atlanta also brings a lot more playoff pedigree after the ECF run last season.

As for the potential first half play, the Cavs have been slow out of the gates recently. Excluding the final game of the regular season when the Bucks rested all their players, the Cavs are just 4-11 1H ATS in their last 15. Atlanta is currently on a 12-4 1H ATS run, coming out of the gates hot.

Editor’s Note: Clippers SG Paul George (health protocols) has been ruled out for tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Clippers really collapsed on us on Tuesday night, but get a chance to redeem themselves at home on Friday night. I really like the way this team is constructed, and could potentially even make a bit more noise than we’re expecting in the postseason.

These two teams played recently in Los Angeles, and while adjustments will be made, the Clippers did earn a convincing 19-point victory in one of Paul George’s first games back. The depth on the wing for the Clips should be the difference in this one, particularly if they are able to return the shooting of Luke Kennard.

I’m using the Bucks on Sunday to essentially eliminate laying the points in this game. Just give me the Clippers to win, with the Bucks in position to take us home on Sunday night.

