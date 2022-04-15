2022 NFL Draft Betting Preview

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The 2022 NFL Draft takes place from Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, April 30, and DraftKings Sportsbook has a full menu of NFL Draft markets for users in eligible states.

Wagering on the Draft is not available in PA, IA, NY, VA, and CT.

Draft Board

Here’s a look at the teams picking in the Top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft along with their regular season win totals for next season:

Draft Analysis

DraftKings Sportsbook users can now bet on which players will be selected with picks 1-5 overall. Let’s use the current odds to analyze who those players might be:

Jacksonville Jaguars have the 1 st overall pick after finishing last season with the worst record in the NFL at 3-14.

overall pick after finishing last season with the worst record in the NFL at 3-14. Aidan Hutchinson (DE - Michigan) is a -280 favorite to be picked 1 st overall.

(DE - Michigan) is a -280 favorite to be picked 1 overall. Travon Walker (DE - Georgia) is +300 to be picked 1 st overall.

(DE - Georgia) is +300 to be picked 1 overall. Detroit Lions have the 2 nd overall pick after finishing last season with a record of 3-13-1.

overall pick after finishing last season with a record of 3-13-1. Depending on who is available, Hutchinson (+250) or Walker (+250) will be in play for the 2 nd overall pick.

overall pick. Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE - Oregon) and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (CB - Cincinnati) are also in the mix to be picked 2 nd overall at +300 and +350 odds, respectively

(DE - Oregon) and (CB - Cincinnati) are also in the mix to be picked 2 overall at +300 and +350 odds, respectively Houston Texans have the 3 rd overall pick and the lowest win total in the NFL at 4.5 as they begin rebuilding with draft picks acquired from trading Deshaun Watson to the Browns (including the 13 th overall pick this year).

overall pick and the lowest win total in the NFL at 4.5 as they begin rebuilding with draft picks acquired from trading Deshaun Watson to the Browns (including the 13 overall pick this year). Ikem Ekwonu (OL - North Carolina State) is a +185 favorite to be picked 3 rd overall.

(OL - North Carolina State) is a +185 favorite to be picked 3 overall. The aforementioned players are also in the mix for the 3 rd overall pick, along with Evan Neal (OL - Alabama) at +330 odds.

overall pick, along with (OL - Alabama) at +330 odds. Both New York teams will have 2 picks each in the top 10 as a result of previous trades.

Giants traded down in the 1 st round last year with the Chicago Bears (CHI picked Justin Fields).

round last year with the Chicago Bears (CHI picked Justin Fields). Jets traded All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks in July 2020.

Position Totals

DraftKings Sportsbook users can also bet on the number of players picked at each position in the 1st round of the draft. Here’s a current snapshot of that market:

Quarterback isn’t as deep as last year when 5 players were selected in the 1 st round, including the first 3 overall picks (Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance).

round, including the first 3 overall picks (Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance). Malik Willis (Liberty) is a -175 favorite to be the first QB picked.

is a -175 favorite to be the first QB picked. Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) is +130 to be the first QB off the board.

is +130 to be the first QB off the board. Wide Receivers are expected to remain popular in the 1 st round of this year’s draft with a position total of 5.5.

round of this year’s draft with a position total of 5.5. Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) is a +135 favorite to be the first WR picked.

is a +135 favorite to be the first WR picked. Drake London (USC) is right behind Wilson at +150 odds to be the first WR selected.

is right behind Wilson at +150 odds to be the first WR selected. Offensive Lineman is also expected to be a popular target for teams in the 1 st round with a position total of 7.5.

round with a position total of 7.5. Ikem Ekwonu (North Carolina State) is a -180 favorite to be the first OL picked.

is a -180 favorite to be the first OL picked. Evan Neal (Alabama) is +150 to be the first OL selected.

