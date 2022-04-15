Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for April 15

DraftKings contributor Garion Thorne joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value plays for today’s MLB slate.

So I think there’s the potential for a lot of runs in the Toronto-Oakland game. The Athletics have been one of the more surprising offenses in all of baseball, they’re actually second to the Guardians in runs scored so far this season despite the projection systems absolutely hating this lineup. That’s probably going to normalize at some point, but I don’t think it normalizes against Ross Stripling, who is a bad pitcher. Daulton Jefferies is also pitching on the other side of this matchup. He is also a bad pitcher. So I think there is going to be a lot of runs at Rogers Centre tonight.

Tony Kemp is probably going to hit leadoff for the Athletics this evening. He’s got an opposite hand matchup against Stripling. He’s just $3,600, he has the potential for five plate appearances in this game, he’s got the potential to maybe even showcase some power. Going back to 2020, Ross Stripling has allowed 2.1 opponent home runs per nine. That’s disgusting. So I think you’ve got Kemp, you’ve got some other Athletics bats you can probably get really cheap, they don’t really have a lot of expensive bats to begin with.

And even on the Jays’ side, with Teoscar Hernandez not available, I think you’re going to see someone like Matt Chapman, who has a nice revenge game narrative if you really feel like diving into that. But he’s just $3,800, he’s probably going to be hitting fifth tonight. Alejandro Kirk is just $3,400, Raimel Tapia is just $3,300—you can kind of stack the 5-7 of the Jays’ order—really, really inexpensive. So I think finding cheap parts of this particular game is going to be a strategy I really utilize tonight.

Garion’s Picks: Tony Kemp ($3,600), Matt Chapman ($3,800), Alejandro Kirk ($3,400), Raimel Tapia ($3,300)

