USFL Betting Preview on DraftKings Sportsbook

The United States Football League (USFL) is set to begin its inaugural season with a matchup between the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be simulcast on FOX and NBC. The season opener will be followed by three games on Sunday. The Houston Gamblers take on the Michigan Panthers at noon and can be seen on NBC. That game will be followed by the Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers at 4 p.m. ET on the USA Network. Finally on Easter evening, the Tampa Bay Bandits face the Pittsburgh Maulers on FS1 at 8 p.m.

The USFL has 8 teams and will run a 10-week regular season from April 16 through June 19. All regular season games will be played in Birmingham, Alabama. The playoff semifinals will take place on June 25 with the championship game slated for July 3. The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio will play host to the USFL playoffs.

Because the USFL is a new league, gaming regulations vary by state. DraftKings Sportsbook will also have a limited content menu due to the unique rules of the league.

DraftKings users can now bet on Spreads, Totals and Moneylines for this weekend’s games. Here’s a current snapshot of the Team Futures market:

