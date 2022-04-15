Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Top DraftKings NASCAR DFS Value Plays for the Food City Dirt Race

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Pearce Dietrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings NASCAR value plays for the Food City Dirt Race.

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

One name that I found when I was doing my NASCAR research, Todd Gilliland, he’s got three top fives on dirt tracks. Now, we know it’s not like a dirt dirt track, and this is truck races we’re talking about, but he has had one of those top fives at Bristol, which I guess is kind of nice, so that’s one mega cheap play that stood out. Austin Dillon is another, you know, he’s obviously had some dirt track experience, he’s also just raced well though. He didn’t finish well at this event last year, but that really means nothing to me. If anything, I like the fact that he’s going to be coming in with a little bit more experience and stuff like that, that works out well, so those are kind of the two top values that stuck out for me. I definitely like Dillon this week, I think in betting as well, you take advantage of him with some placing bets.

Pearce Dietrich:

Adding to that Austin Dillon pick, I will double down, and because he’s running double duty. So we don’t know specifically how this track is going to race based on last year, is it dirt, is it not dirt, but we know that whatever it is is what it will be, and Dillon is going to run a truck race and a cup race. He’s going to have a lot of reps going into the main race. That’s also where I’ll take my value with Harrison Burton. He is also going to run the truck race, so more reps on whatever this surface is is going to be helpful. And then really just anyone down towards the cheap end and starting in the back could move forward based on attrition, because as I mentioned, the drivers have visibility issues, they’re going to slide, some slides you run into them. And just through attrition, these cheap guys will gain place differential points and sneak into the top 25.

Geoff’s Picks: Todd Gilliland ($5,400), Austin Dillon ($7,400)

Pearce’s Picks: Austin Dillon ($7,400), Harrison Burton ($6,100)

