MLB Picks for April 16: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Full slate of MLB action on Saturday with things kicking off just after 1 p.m. ET. We’ll get things started with a pick from the earlier action to hold us over until the evening.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

After posting the third-lowest OPS, second-lowest ISO and lowest average against right-handed pitching of his MLB career in 2021, Abreu’s struggles against righties have continued. He’s a mere 4-for-20 with a double and two walks against righties to start 2022. But even in a year where he posted a .772 OPS against righties (2019), Abreu has hit Corey Kluber well throughout his career.

Now, it’s been a while since the two squared off — last time being that 2019 season. Still, Abreu has gotten a good taste of Kluber at his best and thrived in those opportunities. Chicago’s first baseman is 18-for-53 (in 58 plate appearances) with five home runs and four doubles against Kluber. Although the Tampa Bay right-hander is in good form to start the season, he’ll have his work cut out for him when he goes toe-to-toe with his old AL Central rival.

