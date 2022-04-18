Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 18

The NBA Playoffs continue Monday night with a three-game slate and per usual, DraftKings is offering up a plethora of huge tournaments. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $500K Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

Point Guard

Stud

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers, $7,500 – For Game 2 tonight, the Raptors are expected to be without Scottie Barnes (ankle), Gary Trent Jr. (illness) and Thaddeus Young (thumb), with all three players listed as doubtful. Automatically, this puts a huge weight on VanVleet’s shoulders. With those three players off the court this season, the 28-year-old’s usage rises 2.8 percentage points to 26.9%, resulting in 1.2 DKFP per minute. At this very affordable price tag, which is the cheapest VanVleet has been since his second start of the season all the way back in October, the guard is an easy choice.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Raptors SF/PF Scottie Barnes (ankle) has been ruled out for tonight’s Game 2 vs. the 76ers.

Other Options: James Harden ($9,300)

Value

Monte Morris, Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors, $4,900 – Morris has to be considered at this low salary. The guard finished with 27 DKFP in Game 1 on Saturday and is generating 30.5 DKFP per game in four meetings vs. Golden State this season. Morris was only rostered by 14.7% of the field in Saturday’s $350K Playoff Opener and shouldn’t come with much ownership again this evening.

Other Options: Mike Conley ($5,600)

Refer a friend and get $20 DK Dollars! Head to the DraftKings Playbook Promo page for more details!

Shooting Guard

Stud

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks, $8,300 – Mitchell was brilliant in the Game 1 victory over the Mavs on Saturday, delivering 52 DKFP in a team-high 41 minutes. The shooting guard has now scored at least 46 DKFP in three of his five matchups with Dallas this season. Additionally, Mitchell is contributing 50 DKFP per game in his 11 playoff starts over the past two seasons. At only $8,300, the All-Star is vastly underpriced for his upside in the postseason and is a high-end value that can’t be ignored.

Other Options: Jalen Brunson ($7,200)

Value

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, $6,600 – With Luka Doncic (doubtful, calf) expected to remain sidelined tonight, Dinwiddie is a must-play. Including a 39 DKFP effort across 36 minutes in Saturday’s Game 1 vs. the Jazz, the veteran is averaging 44 DKFP per game in the three starts he has made for Doncic since joining the Mavs at the trade deadline. Overall, with the superstar off the floor, Dinwiddie’s usage jumps 8.6 percentage points to a team-high 31.3%. Furthermore, his assist rate increases 9.0 percentage points to a large 32%. This translates into 1.3 DKFP per minute for Dinwiddie and beating this price tag should be an easy task for the guard in this crucial tilt.

Other Options: Will Barton ($5,500), Reggie Bullock ($4,800)

Small Forward

Stud

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers, $5,800 – While Anunoby doesn’t classify as a “stud,” he is the top overall play at a very thin small forward position. Anunoby posted 32.25 DKFP in 32 minutes vs. the Sixers on Saturday. Now, with Barnes, Trent Jr. and Young expected to be unavailable tonight, Anunoby’s role should grow to new heights. When the 24-year-old has been on the court without those three players this season, Anunoby has supplied 1.1 DKFP per minute, thanks to his usage rising 5.7 percentage points to 26.9%, which ranks second only to Pascal Siakam ($9,200) in this situation. Anunoby should destroy his current price tag and is no-brainer on Monday.

Value

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, $5,200 – With Doncic out of the lineup Saturday, Finney-Smith logged a whopping 44 minutes, lifting him to 28.75 DKFP vs. the Jazz. The forward collects 0.8 DKFP per minute with Doncic off the court this season and the big minutes should continue for Finney-Smith with Doncic expected to be inactive again. While he isn’t the most exciting option, Finney-Smith has to be considered based off of sheer volume alone.

Other Options: Bojan Bogdanovic ($5,700), Andre Iguodala ($3,100)

Power Forward

Stud

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers, $9,200 - Trust Siakam with the Raptors shorthanded. With Barnes, Trent Jr. and Young off the floor, Siakam leads Toronto with a 30% usage rate and 1.3 DKFP per minute. The forward has been excellent vs. the Sixers this season, providing 54.2 DKFP per game across four matchups, and has a ceiling well over 60 DKFP tonight, as the Raptors look to avoid a 0-2 series deficit.

Other Options: Tobias Harris ($6,500)

Value

Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers, $4,400 – Starter or not, Boucher should be one of the main beneficiaries with the Raptors understaffed. In the three contests both Barnes and Trent Jr. missed this season, Boucher was terrific with 34.5 DKFP in 34 minutes per game. The big man amasses 1.1 DKFP per minute with Barnes, Trent Jr. and Young off the floor this season and is the best value available for this short slate.

Other Options: Jeff Green ($3,500)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors, $11,000 – Despite being the most expensive player in action tonight, Jokic is one of the best values on the slate at this discounted price. The reigning MVP’s salary peaked at $12,600 this season and he has been tremendous vs. this stout Warriors defense that ranks second in efficiency, scoring 63.2 DKFP per game in five matchups with the club this year. Monday’s Game 2 between these two teams carries the highest total of this three-game slate at 224.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook, and Jokic has been incredible in the past 10 contests that have presented a total of at least 220 points, producing 68.3 DKFP per game. Don’t overthink this one and make the center one of your core plays tonight.

Other Options: Joel Embiid ($10,700)

Value

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets, $6,500 – Opposite of Jokic, Green is also a steal tonight. In Saturday’s win over Denver, Green posted 39.5 DKFP in 29 minutes of work. On top of the extra minutes he will see given that this is the postseason, Green is a much better fantasy asset with Stephen Curry ($9,100) back in the fold. This season, Green’s fantasy production upgrades to 1.13 DKFP per minute with Curry on the court. The Warriors boast the highest implied team total on the slate at 115.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook and Green is the best way to gain exposure to the club.

Other Options: Precious Achiuwa ($4,300)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $500K Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is Hunta512) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.