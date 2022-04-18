DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Zurich Classic of New Orleans Predictions, Preview

This week, the PGA TOUR takes a break from stroke play for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. The course is a par 72, measuring 7,425 yards and will move back to Bermuda greens this week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $800K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st] (TOUR)

FORMAT

This week, will be a touch different when it comes to DraftKings scoring. There are 80 teams of two in the field, and the top 35 teams and ties will make the cut. Teams will play best ball during rounds one and three, and rounds two and four will be alternate shot. In a team event like this, every golfer in the field will be available to roster, similar to a stroke-play event, but only one player from that team can be in your lineup. Each player from that team will receive the same points for each round this week, no matter the format. The defending champions are Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman.

STRATEGY

TPC Louisiana is another Pete Dye course, which means Strokes Gained: approach will be a priority this week. With that said, there are minimal stats when it comes to team events other than how players and teams played in this event over the last few years and how well teams potentially played in similar events or formats like the QBE Shootout or Ryder and President Cup teams. The issue with trying to parse through the data mentioned above is the efficacy and accuracy of the stats and which golfers from those teams were playing well or not playing well. All of this is a long-winded way of saying stats might not help us as much as they usually do. Even though the format is different, players and teams will still need to be great with their ball-striking and ride a hot putter, similar to all Dye courses. They’ll also need to stay aggressive on the best-ball rounds when scores will be going low.

Players don’t necessarily have to come into this week with great form; we’ve seen Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown do well here, finishing T5 in 2019 and T15 the year previous, despite not come in with great form. Past finishes at TPC Louisiana — when it was a stroke play event — Pete Dye specialists and current form are other ways to help decide which teams to chase this week.

Billy Horschel/Sam Burns $10,000

Although they might be a popular add this week, Burns and Horschel are a team to consider coming into TPC Louisiana. Both are top 11 in approach over the previous 12 rounds and finished T4 in this event last season, shooting 63 in the opening round. Horschel has been successful in team events, and even though he’s been struggling on the greens, Burns hasn’t, ranking top five in putting over the previous 24 rounds. Horschel is stellar with his wedges, which will provide this team with a lot of birdie opportunities.

Chris Kirk/Brendon Todd $8,200

One of my favorite daily fantasy golf sleepers is the Todd/Kirk grouping. Kirk has gained strokes off the tee and through approach in six straight events, posting two top-seven finishes in his previous four events. Todd has gained over four strokes putting in four of his last 10 events, which could translate to a lot of birdies early and often. Todd finished T5 with Horschel in the 2020 QBE Shootout, but Kirk hasn’t been great in these team events, which could be why we’re getting them at a lower price.

