NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for April 18

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Best Bets

Couple of really tough spots for these road teams down 1-0 entering Game 2. I initially gave Toronto a good shot of pulling the upset in this series, but Game 1 was about as bad as you could ask for from the Raptors. Not just the fact that they were blown out, but the guys they lost in the process — Scottie Barnes has been ruled out, and it’s unlikely we see Gary Trent Jr. or Thad Young. Those are three huge rotation pieces. The Raps are going to have to get big games from all of their top-end players to hang around in this one.

As for the Nuggets, they got dominated in Game 1 and it was obvious in the process that they don’t have the talent to hang with the Warriors. Jordan Poole probably won’t go for 30 again, but Stephen Curry was hardly a factor in those limited bench minutes in Game 1. Nikola Jokic is spectacular, but the talent behind him in Will Barton and Aaron Gordon just isn’t nearly enough to compete with the Warriors unless they play an awful game. Denver is going to need a 40-point triple-double from Jokic to have a chance to steal a road game in this series.

I don’t think I’ll have any action on this game, but it’s not a bad spot to get involved in the prop market. No Luka Doncic leaves a lot of opportunities for both Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie. Brunson finished Game 1 with a 24-7-5 line, while Dinwiddie went for 22-4-8. On the Utah side, Donovan Mitchell has really upped his scoring in the playoffs throughout his career. After scoring just two points in the first half on Saturday, Mitchell went over his point prop, finishing with 32. Mitchell is averaging 33.7 points over his last 18 postseason games, going for 30 or more in 13 of them, per OddsShark.

