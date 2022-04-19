Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

This past week, Jordan Spieth rejoined the winner’s circle, taking home the top prize at the RBC Heritage, edging out Patrick Cantlay in a playoff. Following this exciting tournament, the PGA TOUR now travels to TPC Louisiana (par 72, 7,425 yards, Bermuda overseeded with POA Trivialis) for the team-based Zurich Classic. TPC Louisiana has been the only home of this PGA TOUR stop since 2007 and the team format has been used every year since 2016, outside of 2020, when the Zurich Classic was cancelled due to the pandemic.

This field consists of 80 two-player teams competing in an untraditional format, with the first and third rounds being best ball, and the second and fourth rounds being alternate shot stroke play. Like a normal PGA TOUR event, there will be a cut taking place after the first 36 holes, with the top-35 and ties moving on to the weekend. For DFS purposes, each golfer will accrue the same amount of fantasy points as their teammate, based on how their team performs under the traditional DraftKings golf scoring system. So, while each player is listed individually, there is no advantage to rostering one teammate over the other.

Just like Harbour Town Golf Links this past week, TPC Louisiana is one of Pete Dye’s creations used at the PGA TOUR level. Like most of his layouts, this par 72 features tight fairways, small greens, and plenty of trouble, with 106 bunkers on site and water in play on six holes. Naturally, this favors accurate iron players over bombers, which is always the case at Dye designs. Another primary ingredient for success at Dye venues is being efficient as a par four scorer, and TPC Louisiana is no exception. Prior to the Zurich Classic being converted to a team-styled event six years ago, the previous five golfers to pick up a win at TPC Louisiana individually ranked inside the top-five in SG on the par fours.

A year ago, Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman defeated Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a playoff to become the 2021 Zurich Classic champions. The pair of Aussies will defend their title this week, and in total, seven of the top-15 ranked players in the world will be teeing it up at TPC Louisiana for the 2022 edition of the Zurich Classic.

Below, I present to you three of my favorite options that cost less than $8K on DraftKings this week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $800K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Cameron Tringale/Wyndham Clark, $7,800

Despite never competing together before, Tringale and Clark are one of the best cheap duos to attack this week. Tringale is fresh off a T12 at the RBC Heritage and owns a 6/7 solo record at TPC Louisiana with four top-20 finishes, most notably with a runner-up in 2015. Additionally, the 34-year-old finished T5 at the Zurich Classic three years ago with Roberto Castro as his partner. As for Clark, he has made three cuts in a row and recorded a T17 paired with Erik Van Rooyen at last year’s Zurich Classic.

A top-25 finish is absolutely possible for Tringale and Clarke as a tandem and based on name value, they shouldn’t be a team many DFS players click on this week.

Alexander Noren/Henrik Norlander, $7,500

In their first attempt as a unit last season, Noren and Norlander finished T21st at the Zurich Classic. Noren has been terrific recently, making seven consecutive cuts with three top-12 finishes coming during this cut streak. Furthermore, the 39-year-old ranks eighth in SG APP and 11th in SG on par fours across his last 24 rounds.

Norlander has had an ugly season, but flashed some signs of life in his second to last start, gaining eight strokes from T2G and 5.6 strokes on APP at the Valero. Plus, before their strong showing as a team last season, Norlander had produced some positive results at TPC Louisiana as a solo player, carding a T15 in 2013 and then a T31 in 2016. Combine Noren’s excellent form with Norlander’s track record at this venue, and this Swedish combo is one of the better cheap gambles to embrace this week.

Lucas Glover/Chez Reavie, $7,400

As teammates, Glover and Reavie have advanced to the weekend at three of the last four Zurich Classics, including a pair of top-25 finishes. On their own, Glover boasts a 12/15 record this season and his superb ball striking has been on full display as of late, gaining over five strokes from T2G in two of his three most recent starts. Reavie has had an up and down season, but has made three of his last five cuts if we exclude his WD at the Valero.

All in all, Glover and Reavie are far too cheap for their chances of proceeding through the cut and are one of the values on the board this week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $800K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is Hunta512) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.