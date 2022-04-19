NHL Picks: Best Bets, DraftKings Fantasy Hockey DFS Cheat Sheet for April 19

Tuesday features a 10-game NHL slate, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

The Wild take on the Canadiens Tuesday, who remain a bottom-five team in terms of shots allowed per game. Kaprizov is still available at plus-money to go over his shot prop Tuesday vs. Montreal and has now landed four or more shots on net in five of his last seven games. It’s a number worth taking on in a monumental mismatch as the season winds down.

For a slightly safer shots on net prop, you can also look to Tampa Bay’s Alex Killorn, who also gets a great matchup vs. the Red Wings. Detroit has allowed the fifth-most shots against this year, and Killorn has landed two or more shots on net in six of his last seven games — and remains a part of Tampa’s PP1 unit, which only enhances his shot opportunity against a poor team like the Red Wings. He makes for a good over target and good bet to parlay with Tuesday.

Top Stack

St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins

Robert Thomas ($5,900) — Pavel Buchnevich ($6,300) — Vladimir Tarasenko ($7,400)

St. Louis’ top line is absolute rolling right now. Their top trio has scored a sublime 35 real-life points between them over the last five games and remain affordable for daily fantasy hockey purposes.

Boston being on the slate will likely scare some people away, but the Bruins haven’t been good of late. They’re banged up in multiple areas and will be without an important defender in Hampus Lindholm Tuesday. Boston has allowed three or more goals against in five of their last seven games, and St. Louis has averaged five goals per game over their last five home games.

The trends don’t stop there, though, as St. Louis’ top unit has solid home splits, with Tarasenko having scored 42 points in just 35 home games this season. The Blues have kept these three together of late at regular strength and on the power play, meaning we’re getting great correlation for daily fantasy hockey purposes. St. Louis’ top unit may not even be that heavily rostered in this spot, given the opponent, so keep stacking them Tuesday and in the future — until they cool off or the prices get out of hand.

Superstar to Target

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings ($7,600)

There’s plenty of big wingers on this slate to target, but with Tampa Bay at home and set with a 4.7 implied goal, looking to Kucherov as our stud to build around makes plenty of sense. He comes into this contest having scored 16 points in his last 10 games, scoring goals in each of his last three homes games.

The addition of Nick Paul ($2,900) to the Lightning’s top line seems to have created some decent chemistry, and the Lightning will almost certainly look at these games against weaker opponents as good tune-ups for the playoffs from here on out. Look for the Tampa Bay first power-play unit to also have a banner night Tuesday (a unit which Kucherov is a huge part of) since Detroit remains fourth-to-last in the NHL in penalty kill and has taken the 13th-most penalties in the league this year.

Value on Offense

Frédérick Gaudreau, Minnesota Wild at Montreal Canadiens ($3,400)

The Wild come into Montreal with a 4.2 implied goal total (third biggest on the slate) and have got some good contribution from their second line of late. Gaudreau has been a big part of that surge in scoring, and the veteran has managed a stellar eight points over his last four games. He’s playing alongside an elite scoring winger in Kevin Fiala ($5,500) at even strength — a player known for getting red hot at times — and should continue to benefit from that assignment for daily fantasy hockey purposes in the short term.

With Minnesota playing the Canadians, who sit dead last in goals against on the season, looking to the Wild’s second line for value makes plenty of sense, and there’s no better bargain than Gaudreau, who sits well below $4K on this slate.

Goalie

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets ($8,000)

Death, taxes and rostering an underpriced Igor Shesterkin for daily fantasy hockey. The Rangers netminder remains just $8K flat despite coming in off a shutout in his last start, and posting a 1.96 GAA in his last 10 games. He’s also set as a very solid -195 home favorite Tuesday vs. the Jets, who have lost by big margins in their last two starts (both road games) against stronger Eastern Conference teams.

Shesterkin looks even more undervalued in this spot considering he’s at home, where he’s grabbed four of his five shutouts this season and posted a .940 save percentage. If Alex Georgiev ($8,000) starts, you could still look to the Rangers backup in GPPs. He’s posted two strong games in a row now and has posted a better save percentage when at home this year.

Value on Defense

Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild ($4,000)

I’ve mentioned Petry a few times recently, and the Montreal defenseman continues to produce stellar daily fantasy results for his price on a near nightly basis. Petry comes into this game vs. Minnesota averaging an elite 5.3 blocked shots + shots on goal over his last 10 games and is averaging over 20 minutes a game in that span, as well.

At just $4K flat, that’s more than enough info needed to roster him for value purposes on this slate, but there is more. He’s also started to produce a little more as a playmaker — something he’s been quite good at in the past — and has six assists in his last 10 starts, despite not having much power-play exposure. Petry remains the gold standard if paying down on defense.

Power Play Defensemen

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators ($5,200)

Hughes has been great this year when healthy, specifically at home where he’s grabbed 32 points over 35 home games. The young defenseman has been great of late and is a big part of the Canucks’ recent offensive outburst, grabbing six points over his last three games alone. The Canucks offense is absolutely rolling right now and gets a Senators team that played (and lost) Monday vs. Seattle.

Hughes doesn't bring us the shot-blocking reliability of other big names at his position, but his point upside in this spot is heightened against a mediocre Senators team. He makes sense as an upper-tier value and a stacking target as well for the underrated Vancouver offense.

