Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 19

The NBA playoffs continue this Tuesday with three more Game 2s scheduled to fill up the evening with great action from the hardwood. The two top seeds return to action as the Suns and Heat try to open up 2-0 leads on their home floor, while in the other game the Grizzlies try to avoid an 0-2 hole before heading to Minnesota.

There is plenty of drama and multiple storylines to follow in each series, so let’s break it down from a DFS perspective and look at some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups for Tuesday’s three-game slate.

Point Guard

Stud

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans ($8,300) – The Suns looked dominant all season on their way to the top overall seed, and Paul’s return to the lineup after a thumb injury has made them even better. He played seven games after returning, averaging 13.1 points, 11.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 39.3 DKFP in 31.8 minutes per game. He averaged 1.21 DKFP per minute during that stretch but was even better in Game 1 of this series, producing 64.25 DKFP in 35 minutes on 30 points along with 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals. The Pelicans don’t have an answer for Paul, and he should continue to stuff the stat sheet even if his point total comes down a little bit. Getting him at barely over $8K is a great option that leaves room for other stars, so take a long look at the veteran even though he may have less “sizzle” than some of the rising young stars.

Other Option – Ja Morant ($9,800), Trae Young ($9,300)

Value

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks ($3,500) – Vincent has been playing through a toe injury and is expected to play despite a questionable tag for a fifth straight contest. He didn’t appear limited in Game 1 when he logged 25 minutes as the primary backup for Kyle Lowry ($6,300) while Victor Oladipo ($5,500) did not play at all. Vincent totaled 24.75 DKFP on eight points, seven assists and three rebounds. With so many stars at PG, the position doesn’t have many mid-range options, but Vincent is an excellent value play since he has a well-established role and has shown he can score points in bunches while also having the ability to produce in multiple categories. If you're not spending up for a star at PG, Vincent saves you plenty to spend elsewhere.

Other Options – Kyle Lowry ($6,300), Patrick Beverley ($5,600)

Shooting Guard

Stud

CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns ($8,100) – McCollum had a bad shooting night against the Suns in Game 1 but still finished with 48 DKFP on 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists. After joining New Orleans at the trade deadline, he has averaged 24.3 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals with a 29.3% usage rate in 33.8 minutes per game. In Game 1, he played 43 minutes and had a 28.5% usage rate and should continue to carry the load for the Pelicans. He has taken 23, 24 and 25 shots in the Pelicans' three games since the end of the regular season, and that much volume gives him a sky-high ceiling when you add in solid assist and rebound rates as well. It’s not a good matchup against a tough Suns defense, but McCollum still makes a ton of sense at barely over $8K.

Other Options – Devin Booker ($8,800), Dillon Brooks ($6,200)

Value

Max Strus, Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks ($4,100) – Strus worked his way into the Heat’s starting lineup over the course of the season and played 25 minutes in the team’s Game 1 win. He had 19.5 DKFP on nine points, two steals, two rebounds, a block and an assist. Strus can catch fire from beyond the arc on any given night and has proven he can come up big in the clutch all season. He has over 18 DKFP in five of his past six games and has averaged 0.83 DKFP per minute since moving into the starting five. At this affordable salary, that’s enough for him to return value in almost every game, and he also brings the upside of that high ceiling if he goes off.

Other Options – Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,300), Malik Beasley ($4,700)

Small Forward

Stud

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies ($8,300) – Edwards has had an outstanding sophomore season in the NBA and has his Timberwolves in a great position after securing the No. 7 seed in the Play-in Tournament and taking Game 1 against the Grizzlies. Edwards posted 42.75 DKFP in the Play-in Tournament victory and was even more impressive with 54.5 DKFP on 36 points, six assists, two rebounds and two blocks in the series opener. He also had a 49-point, 72.5-DKFP performance earlier this month, and he has now posted over 40 DKFP in seven of the past eight games he played in that mattered. The 20-year-old is breaking out, and getting him at just over $8K makes him a key piece to build around on this slate.

Value

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies ($4,000) – McDaniels was another key part of the Timberwolves’ win and has been a key contributor off the bench throughout the past few months. He was sidelined by an ankle injury for a few weeks but seems to be fully recovered. The defensive specialist can stuff a box score, which he demonstrated with 15 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and 34.75 DKFP in Game 1. He should be able to return value once again in the second unit even though his scoring total usually isn’t quite that high.

Other Options – De’Andre Hunter ($4,400), Trey Murphy III ($3,400)

Power Forward

Stud

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks ($8,400) – While it’s fun to focus on Miami’s depth and all the “Heat Culture” stories, Miami will go as far as Butler will carry them. He remains the superstar at the center of their offense and has scored at least 20 points in six straight games dating back to the regular season. He added six boards and four assists for 39.5 DKFP in Game 1 and has over 39 DKFP in four of those six games with at least 20 points. If the Hawks keep Game 2 closer, Butler has the potential for more usage and production, and he’s the best option at a PF spot that’s a little thin on elite stud plays on this slate.

Other Option – Jaren Jackson Jr. ($6,500)

Value

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($4,400) – Clarke played 27 minutes in Game 1 against Minnesota since the Grizzlies need his athleticism and size off the bench. He finished with 13 points, 12 boards and 36 DKFP, which was his highest total since an early February contest against the Clippers. Clarke did also have 20 points and 32.75 DKFP in the Play-in Tournament as well, so he’s hot right now and the Grizzlies need his production on the wing. His role is a little less settled than some of the other value options on this slate, but he brings a lot of upside if the minutes flow his way as they did on Saturday.

Other Options – John Collins ($5,100), P.J. Tucker ($3,900)

Center

Stud

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks ($7,600) – As always, the upside of Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,500) is hard to pass up, but I don’t think it’s worth stretching up to his price point. Adebayo is actually coming off a down game in addition to a snub for Defensive Player of the Year, so he should be fired up to post a monster stat line. The Hawks will be without Clint Capela (knee) again for Game 2, leaving Onyeka Okongwu ($5,000) and John Collins ($5,100) to try and slow down Adebayo. While it looks like they did in Game 1, Adebayo only ended up taking five shots, and I expect that number to jump way up in Game 2. When at his best, Adebayo stuffs the stat sheet in every category, which gives him massive upside under $8K, almost $2K less expensive than KAT.

Other Options – Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,500), Deandre Ayton ($7,200)

Value

JaVale McGee, Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans ($4,500) – McGee is locked in as the Suns’ backup center and typically puts up good per-minute numbers in just about every contest. In Game 1, he only needed 14 minutes to produce seven points, seven rebounds and 17.25 DKFP. Since the All-Star break, he has produced 1.2 DKFP per minute, so even though he doesn’t typically log a ton of time, he can be a solid low-cost alternative in the middle if you can’t afford to pay up for one of the stars.

Other Options – Onyeka Okongwu ($5,000), Naz Reid ($3,600)

