F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Rolex Grand Prix of Made In Italy and Emilia-Romagna 2022

After another off week, F1 Fantasy returns for Round 4 in Italy. This is the first European Formula 1 Grand Prix of the 2022 season, and it will be held at Ferrari’s home track in Imola (Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari).

The DraftKings Formula 1 Rolex Grand Prix of Made In Italy and Emilia-Romagna (Imola Grand Prix) slate locks at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Charles Leclerc ($11,000) — It’s settled. Leclerc is the best driver in F1. Two wins and a runner-up finish in three races is one thing, but he won the Australian GP by over 20 seconds. No one is in his league.

2. Max Verstappen ($10,400) — Mechanical issues ruined another race for Verstappen, but even before his engine caught fire, Leclerc had gapped Red Bull’s championship contender. Verstappen had struggled all weekend at Australia but was still the second-best driver. Unfortunately, that was a distant second to Leclerc.

3. Carlos Sainz ($10,000) — What could have been? A safety flag in Q3 ruined what could have been a pole. As a result, Sainz was buried in traffic to begin the Australian GP. From the start, Sainz was desperate to make up ground, and he over drove a turn and got stuck off track. Race over.

4. Sergio Perez ($9,000) — Losing to Charles Leclerc by 20.5 seconds is nothing to hang your hat on, but Checo Perez beat the rest of the field. If not for a mechanical failure at the end of the Bahrain GP and a safety car coming out during his pit cycle in the Saudi Arabian GP, then Perez would be the No. 2 DFS F1 driver.

5. Esteban Ocon ($6,400) — Alpine has been the most consistent midfield team in 2022. Ocon has finished seventh, sixth and seventh to start the season. Both Alpine drivers earned Top 10s at Italy’s high-downforce track in Imola in 2021.

6. Lewis Hamilton ($9,600) — It won’t be long before Hamilton is again on the highest step of the podium. Ferrari and Red Bull are faster right now, but the Mercedes are finishing exactly where they are supposed to, while Toto Wolff and the team develop the 2022 car.

7. Fernando Alonso ($5,800) — Compare his price to George Russell’s salary. Alonso is almost $3,000 cheaper. Russell has been better but not $3,000 better. If not for Alonso’s misfortune and Russell’s good fortune, the debate over who has been better would be far less certain.

8. Valtteri Bottas ($6,800) — Australia wasn’t the best week for Alfa Romeo, but it was a good bounce back for Bottas following a retirement at the Jeddah Street Circuit. Bottas finished second in a Mercedes in the 2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola, Italy).

9. Lando Norris ($8,000) — Is McLaren back? Before the Australian GP, Lando Norris was happy about his car, but he warned that a lot of the improvements were track specific. The team had a disastrous week at Sakhir and the high-power Jeddah Street Circuit did not suit their strengths. It’s possible that the high-downforce track in Italy will play to McLaren’s strengths.

10. Alexander Albon (3,600) — This is not a top-10 driver, at least not in his current Williams equipment. However, he did score a top-10 finish in Australia, and he routinely outperforms his teammate, Nichola Latifi, for an easy five points each race.

