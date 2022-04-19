NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for April 19

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best Bets

We don’t really get a chance at these chalk parlays in the latter rounds when games get a little bit more predictable, but the first-round does offer some spots that we can use these. Both Milwaukee and Phoenix controlled Game 1 at home, and are heavy favorites to move on to the next round in five games or less. We’ll see what happens in terms of potentially splitting games on the road, but neither should lose a home game in this series. We may not get another chance to use them as a parlay piece at home, so I’m essentially using them to bypass laying the points with the Heat. And if either do wind up back at home in a Game 5 to clinch the series, it’ll likely be another spot we can back them.

Miami dominated Atlanta in Game 1, and while we should expect a better effort from the Hawks, it appears they’re overmatched here. The injury to Clint Capela is a big deal, leaving an even larger edge to the Heat. Maybe Miami can’t quite limit Atlanta as well as they did from the field in Game 1, but the Hawks also made 12 more free throws than the Heat and still lost by 24. Those numbers should also even out going forward. Expect Miami to roll again — I’m fine laying the points here if you don’t want a parlay that spans another day.

I said this wouldn’t be a spot we can auto-play each game like we did in the regular season, and I do mean it. But we cashed this play in Game 1, and Game 2 gives us another terrific spot to back Memphis in the early going. If you’re unfamiliar with the trend, the Grizz went on a 25-5 run to this prop towards the end of the regular season, and the matchup against Minnesota should dictate a lot of points — as we saw on Saturday. But the spot is also terrific, with the Grizzlies dropping Game 1 at home. They need to come out with urgency in this game, as they absolutely cannot afford to be in a 2-0 hole heading on the road.

