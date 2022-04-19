Zurich Classic of New Orleans Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Want a break from stroke-play tournaments on the PGA TOUR? Well, this is the week for you! This year will be the fifth year the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be a team event, where both players get a share of the 800 FedEx Cup points and a tour-year exemption on TOUR. All of that’s great, but we’re here to talk about best bets in the Bayou, so let’s get to it.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown and additional players to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook, refer to the DraftKings Preview on DraftKings Playbook. Here are the bets we should be considering this week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

From roommates to PGA TOUR partners, Riley and Zalatoris could be in line for their first victories this week with how well they’re playing. Zalatoris is first in SG: tee to green and first in approach over the last 24 rounds, while Riley was just the runner-up at the Valspar, finishing first in SG: off the tee (+4.3) and fourth in putting (+7.1). Both were tremendously successful on the Korn Ferry Tour and should be in line for a solid week, especially since Zalatoris has shown improvement on the greens.

Power produced a top-10 (2018) and a top-five (2019) finish in this event with David Hearn but now switches to a Ryder Cup veteran in McDowell, who should be a tremendous help with his experience in a team format. Power was off to a hot start at the beginning of this year, and if he can find some of that form this week to go along with McDowell’s short game, they could be a team we see in contention on Sunday.

One of my favorite sleepers this week is one of two former Stanford Cardinal teams in the field. Wu played well last month, finishing with two top-33s and a third-place finish at the Puerto Rico Open, shooting four rounds in the 60s. Wu has gained strokes with his irons in four of his previous five measured events, and Rodgers has shown he can pop with the putter. During the fall, Rodgers’ game was solid, with a sixth at the Fortinet Championship and a top-four finish in Bermuda.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.