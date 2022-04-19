Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for April 19

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Garion Thorne join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Tuesday’s MLB slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Video Transcript

Steve Buchanan:

Something is wrong. The algorithm is messed up. Something happened, and I don’t care if DraftKings writes me the check. You screwed this up, and we are all going to take advantage of this.

Matt Olson is $3,400 tonight. I had to go back and check three different times to make sure I was reading this correctly, and then I thought to myself, “Is Olson not hitting well, and I just didn’t realize?” No. That’s not the case either. You look at his last five games, 10 hits over those five games — three of them for extra bases.

Is the matchup good tonight against Walker Buehler? No. But am I going to take a $3,400 Matt Olson every time he’s almost the bare minimum? You’re absolutely right I’m going to. So, I don’t know why this happened when he was just $4,800 yesterday or the day before — yeah, yesterday. I don’t know what happened, but I’m gonna take advantage.

Thirty-four hundred dollars for Matt Olson is something you are very rarely going to see. I feel like this is going to be adjusted again tomorrow, especially since I’m calling the company out on a public forum, and they’re all watching and going, “What did we do? We made a mistake well.” Well, that mistake is going to be taking advantage of tonight. We’re taking Olson $3,400 against Walker Buehler.

——

Garion Thorne:

I mean, it’s not just Olson either. Like, Ozzie Albies is $3.6(K). Like, I didn’t realize Walker Buehler was like Satchel Paige or something. This is insane. Because that’s the only thing I can think about as to why they’re priced this way.

I’m going to go a little bit lower at first base — I mean, if you get past Olson, you might be making a mistake, honestly. But, Rowdy Tellez at $2,900. This really just goes back to a lot of the points that Steve was making about Christian Yelich, except it’s a player who’s got plus-plus power who is less than $3,000, probably going to be hitting fifth tonight against (JT) Brubaker.

If you go back across Brubaker’s last 12 starts, he is allowing opposing left-handed hitters to hit .311 with a .664 slugging percentage and a .434 wOBA. He cannot get lefties out, so I think Rowdy Tellez is just kind of being disrespected with this price point. Or at least, they are not acknowledging how bad JT Brubaker is with some of the pricing for the Brewers tonight.

Steve’s Pick: Matt Olson ($3,400)

Garion’s Pick: Rowdy Tellez ($2,900)

