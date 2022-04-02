Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 2

We’re in the home stretch of the NBA regular season. Saturday’s slate is on the smaller side, but there’s a three-game main slate on DraftKings starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Let’s dive into some of the top options to consider at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz ($7,200) – Poole has been doing a ton of heavy lifting for the Warriors with Steph Curry (foot) out of the lineup. He’s exceeded salary-based expectations by an average of more than eight points over his past 10 games, and he’s coming off a massive 64.25 DKFP in his last outing. Unfortunately, that hasn’t translated to many wins for the Warriors, who are just 1-7 over their past eight games. Overall, Poole has averaged 1.23 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he should see around 36 minutes if this game stays competitive. That makes him underpriced at $7,200.

Other Options – Trae Young ($10,600), Mike Conley ($5,900)

Value

Kyle Lowry, Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls ($5,700) – The Heat have an abundance of playmakers when the team is at full strength, so Lowry hasn’t been asked to do nearly as much as he did when he was with the Raptors. He’s averaging just 13.2 points and 7.5 assists per game, and his 32.67 DKFP per game is his lowest mark since 2012-13.

That’s caused his price tag to plummet to $5,700 on Saturday, and Lowry is still capable of paying that off. He’s been priced below $6,300 on just one previous occasion this season, and he posted 37.5 DKFP in that outing. Lowry has also scored at least 33.0 DKFP in four of his past seven contests, so take the discount while you can.

Other Options – Gary Payton II ($3,600), Patty Mills ($3,000)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors ($8,400) – Mitchell is often overlooked when discussing the best young players in the league, but he’s already one of the game’s best scorers. He’s on pace to average at least 26 points per game for the second straight year, and he ranks sixth in the league in usage.

The Warriors haven’t been a team you want to target in DFS this season, but our options are slim on a three-game slate. Their defense has also been a bit leakier than usual of late, ranking just 19th in defensive efficiency over their past five games.

Other Options – Klay Thompson ($7,800)

Value

Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks ($4,900) – The game between the Nets and Hawks stands out as the clear top target on this slate. The total sits at 240.0 points, and neither of the other games is above 218.0. This game also has massive implications for both squads, so both teams figure to rely heavily on their best players.

Unfortunately for the Nets, they are going to be without Bruce Brown. Brown racked up 34.1 minutes in their last outing, so those minutes are going to have to go somewhere. Curry is also questionable, but he should grab at least a few of those minutes if he’s able to suit up. His tenure with the Nets has been mostly disappointing, but he remains one of the best perimeter shooters in the league. He has upside if he gets hot from behind the arc.

Other Options – Max Strus ($3,800)

Small Forward

Stud

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat ($7,400) – Like Lowry, LaVine has been priced down to a point where he’s hard to ignore. He’s taken a backseat to DeMar DeRozan ($8,600) for much of the year, but LaVine is still a very capable bucket-getter. He’s been priced below $7,800 on just five previous occasions this season, and he’s averaged 39.15 DKFP in those contests. This will be his first game of the year below $7,500, so this is a nice opportunity to buy low on a talented player.

Other Options – Jimmy Butler ($8,100)

Value

Otto Porter Jr., Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz ($4,200) – The Warriors are searching for answers as they continue to plummet in the standings without Curry. Luckily, Porter has suited up in two of their past three games after spending plenty of time on the sidelines. Porter is an excellent per-minute fantasy producer, averaging 0.97 DKFP per minute this season. He’s logged at least 26.6 minutes in each of his past two games, and Porter can do some serious damage with that much playing time. He’s one of the best value options on the slate.

Other Options – De’Andre Hunter ($4,600)

Power Forward

Stud

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks ($11,000) – The Nets remain the favorites to win the East on DraftKings Sportsbook, but they’re currently in a precarious position. They’re tied with the Hawks and Hornets in the standings, and finishing at the top of that trio is vital. The team that finishes with the best record in that group will get two chances of qualifying for the playoffs via the play-in tournament, while the teams that finish at the bottom will need to win two straight games.

With that in mind, expect the Nets to push Durant as hard as possible down the stretch. KD has already been carrying an immense workload, and he’s played at least 39.4 minutes in four of his past five games. Durant has also averaged 1.42 DKFP per minute over the past month, giving him an elite combination of volume and efficiency. The Hawks rank just 26th in defensive efficiency this season, so Durant should be able to carve them up.

Other Options – DeMar DeRozan ($8,600)

Value

P.J. Tucker, Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls ($3,100) – Tucker is not someone who usually gets attention in DFS, but he’s tough to ignore on a three-game slate. He’s priced just $100 more than the minimum, but he has a decent role with the Heat. He should see around 26 minutes, and Tucker has averaged 0.70 DKFP per minute this season. That’s nothing to get excited about, but it’s enough to justify a selection at this salary.

Other Options – Danilo Gallinari ($4,800)

Center

Stud

Andre Drummond, Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks ($6,000) – Drummond continues to stand out as one of the best values on DraftKings. He’s started each game as a member of the Nets, and he’s racked up at least 28.3 minutes in each of his past three contests. That’s a ton of playing time for someone like Drummond. He’s averaged 1.31 DKFP per minute this season, so he should easily pay off this price tag with that much playing time. He was slightly disappointing in his last game, finishing with just 28.5 DKFP, but he scored at least 33.75 DKFP in each of his three previous outings.

Other Options – Nikola Vucevic ($7,900), Rudy Gobert ($7,600)

Value

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets ($3,800) – The Hawks are essentially splitting the center minutes between Okongwu and Clint Capela ($6,700), so I will gladly take the player who is approximately $3K cheaper. Okongwu isn’t quite as good as Capela on a per-minute basis, but his average of 1.04 DKFP per minute over the past month is still very respectable.

Other Options – Draymond Green ($5,600), Nicolas Claxton ($3,900)

