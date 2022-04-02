Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Top DraftKings NASCAR DFS Value Plays for the Toyota Owners 400

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Pearce Dietrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings NASCAR value plays for the Toyota Owners 400.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NAS $400K Engineer [$100K to 1st] (Cup)

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

I like Austin Dillon at $7,000. This guy, he’s got five top 12 finishes over his last six races at Richmond. He’s just been a solid, solid driver. He’s coming off a top ten, he had a second earlier in the year—I mean, there doesn’t seem to be much not to like about Austin Dillon this week. I’m just trying to figure out some holes in the argument here, but Austin Dillon at $7,000 is definitely one of the top values for me.

I think you can go down further though. I think with the car changes this year— I know Bubba Wallace doesn’t have good track history here, he hasn’t done much, but he’s been pretty solid throughout the year. He’s not coming off a great race, but he’s put together a few decent finishes and I think at $5,900, I don’t mind taking a shot with him. Ty Dillon at $5,200 also popped a little bit, so those are the extreme value plays, but Austin Dillon at $7k, that looks like the most playable of the bunch.

Pearce Dietrich:

Todd Gilliland every week— four top 25 finishes in the four non-plate races, average finish of 20th over that span.

Harrison Burton is way too cheap for his equipment and his team. He almost won Richmond, the Xfinity series race last year, he’s won at Martinsville, he’s a good short flat track racer.

Geoff’s Picks: Austin Dillon ($7,000), Bubba Wallace ($5,900), Ty Dillon ($5,200)

Pearce’s Picks: Todd Gilliland ($5,500), Harrison Burton ($5,700)

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NAS $400K Engineer [$100K to 1st] (Cup)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.