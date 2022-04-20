Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for April 20

DraftKings contributor Matt Meiselman and DK Nation’s Chinmay Vaidya join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Chinmay Vaidya:

I really like Al Horford, he’s at about $6500 right now on DK. He had 45.8 fantasy points in that first game, he’s going to get a lot of run with Robert Williams still out for the Celtics, and Horford is that veteran presence that contributes in every stat column. He showed why he’s still considered one of the better frontcourt players in this league even at his advanced age. So I like Al Horford as a guy who you can maybe save some cash on and still get decent production from.

Matt Meiselman:

The guy I’m most interested in here, I think a player people would have liked had he not had the worst game of his life last time out—Gary Trent Jr. He scored zero points in Game 2. The reason I like him is not because I think he has to do well now, it’s more the pricing. Al Horford and Marcus Smart, my guess is that those are the top two most popular players on the whole slate, and Gary Trent is just below them in terms of price. And with recent performance going so much towards those Celtics guys, and it going so much against Trent—he put up 0 points and four fouls in like nine minutes. It was as bad as possible. And he still might be a little sick and not over the illness he was dealing with, but he also is a very, very high-upside player where if he makes his threes, you can get a ton of fantasy points really quickly. So I like Trent as a pivot off those Celtics guys.

Chinmay’s Pick: Al Horford ($6,400)

Matt’s Pick: Gary Trent Jr. ($5,000)

