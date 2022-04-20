Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Nuggets vs. Warriors Game 3 Showdown on April 21

The Nuggets find themselves in an 0-2 hole in their first round series vs. the Warriors. On the bright side, the series will shift to Denver for Game 3. This game is also the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider while creating your entries.

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Nikola Jokic ($19,800 CP): Jokic only played 28 minutes before being ejected in Game 2. Still, he scored 51.8 DKFP. He’s one of the most versatile players in the league, and he could be on his way to winning another MVP award. The Nuggets will need to rely on him heavily if they are going to make this series, so he’s arguably the safest player to deploy in DFS.

Jordan Poole ($15,0000 CP): The Warriors are showing everyone just how dangerous they can be when healthy. Poole had a breakout regular season while filling in for various injuries to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and despite both players being healthy now, Poole is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, things might be even easier for him now with opposing defenses focusing their efforts on Curry and Thompson. Poole scored 36.8 and 54.8 DKFP in the first two games, and is appealing for the Captain’s spot if you want to go with a more balanced entry.

UTIL Plays

Stephen Curry ($10,800): Curry came off the bench again in Game 2, only playing 23 minutes. However, that didn’t stop him from scoring 49.3 DKFP. His playing time should start to rise as he continues to work his way back from injury, so while he might be a bit risky for the Captain’s spot, trying to fit him into a utility spot could still be wise.

Will Barton ($7,600): Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) remaining sidelined means Barton is one of the best secondary options the Nuggets have left. He had an excellent regular season with them out of action, providing 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 3-pointers per game. That’s carried over into this series with him scoring 40.5 and 30.5 DKFP.

DeMarcus Cousins ($3,200): If you want to roll with Jokic, you’ll need to take a chance on a player with a really cheap salary to help balance out your budget. Cousins doesn’t play a ton as his backup, but he’s been one of the more prolific producers in the league on a per-minute basis throughout his career. He’s scored at least 15 DKFP in both of the first two games, so he could provide value at such a low salary.

Fades

Aaron Gordon ($7,200): Gordon is having a disastrous series. He’s shot a combined 6-for-19 from the field, including 1-for-7 from behind the arc. His lack of efficiency is surprising when you consider that he shot a career-high 52% from the field during the regular season. With that being said, the Warriors did have the second-best defensive rating in the league this season, so things might not get much better for Gordon as this series moves along.

THE OUTCOME

As bad as the Nuggets looked the first two games, the series shifting to Denver is huge. The Warriors were 31-10 at home during the regular season but just 22-19 on the road. This game should be considerably closer, but with the Warriors healthy and playing at the top of their game, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them go up 3-0 in the series.

Final Score: Warriors 117, Nuggets 112

