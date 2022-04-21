NBA Picks for April 21: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

With the first-round series shifting locations, Thursday features two series knotted up at 1-1 and the Western Conference’s best player fighting to get his team its first win of this postseason. Here’s how to best navigate Thursday’s NBA Playoffs action via DraftKings Sportsbook.

There’s no question things are going to get wild in Minnesota on Thursday — thus the 236-point total on this game. Between what they did in Game 1 and the series shifting to Target Center, the Timberwolves have earned this tiny spread. But I just can’t say no to Memphis in this situation.

Winning on the road in the NBA Playoffs is tough, but the Grizzlies were as good as anyone on the road this season (26-15). More importantly, they were 14-5 as road favorites and 12-7 ATS in those 19 games. Now, the Timberwolves were a solid 27-15 at home, but only 5-7 as home underdogs and 6-6 ATS in those 12 games.

Now, in the two times Memphis visited Target Center this season, the Grizzlies lost. While I don’t expect the Grizzlies to win both games in Minnesota, they need Game 3 to maintain this series’ shift in momentum. And with Minnesota already displaying its offensive explosiveness in full force this series, the Grizzlies are well-equipped for whatever the Timberwolves throw their way.

These are the two most potent first-quarter offenses in the NBA. The Grizzlies have averaged 30.1 first-quarter points per game this season, and the Timberwolves are right behind them with 29.9. While neither team has been among the worst in first-quarter points allowed per game this season, they each gave up north of 27 on average throughout 2021-22.

Also, they’ve comfortably eclipsed this number in each of the first two games. There’s no shot Minnesota slows that pace down in their return home.

After struggling in Game 1, the Denver big man scored 26 points in a mere 28 minutes on Monday. Now the Nuggets are back in Denver, where Jokic averaged 28.1 points per game throughout the season. He’s also been more efficient with his shooting at home than on the road (59.7% vs. 56.9%) this season, and Jokic also gets to the free-throw line a little more often when at home (6.9 attempts per game vs. 5.8).

With the Nuggets in a must-win situation, Jokic has to try and take over in this one. So long as he doesn’t get tossed, there’s no reason to think he can’t comfortably approach this number on Thursday. And given the situation Denver is in, that should be more than enough to help Jokic outperform his season average.

