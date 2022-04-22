DraftKings Marketplace NFT Trends for April 11 to April 24

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Who had Snoop Dogg’s “Drop it like it’s hot” ringtone back in middle school? Most of you don’t even know what we’re referencing, but it was glorious for the select few (including this guy) who had the sweet sounds from Long Beach’s finest on their snake phone. These days, “drops” mean so much more, literally and figuratively. DraftKings dropped the GolfGuys and James Harden NFTs this past week and held an auction for both the Legends Up and Champions Up NFTs. Here’s a breakdown of each:

GolfGuys NFT:

A set of NFT collectibles that is an official DraftKings NFT as a part of the 2022 Augusta, GA Golf Collection. The 2022 Augusta, GA Golf Collection is one of many official NFT collections created by DraftKings as part of our new program, the DraftKings Primetime NFT Series. This series will celebrate the most significant sports moments and feature NFT drops during primetime events to engage fans like never before. Get rewarded for each collection and experience these major sports moments throughout the year.

This collection was created to commemorate the first major golf tournament of 2022 and will feature several collectible drops. Gain access to exclusive DK rewards the more you collect as well as priority access to a future collection drop in the DraftKings Primetime NFT series for completing the collection. The Bogey Man is an example of one of the airdropped rewards:

Check out some of the auction numbers below:

GolfGuys NFT Total Bids Winning Bid NFT Total Bids Winning Bid Gold GolfGuys: A Winning Tradition - Albatross Edition 21 $6,550.00 Gold GolfGuys: Born to Read - Eagle Edition 30 $4,500.00 Gold GolfGuys: Perfect Drive - Birdie Edition 43 $3,525.00

Champions Up & Legends Up NFTs:

Two auctions were held this past week, the first being the Champions Up and Legends Up NFTs. The Legends Up is an official Autograph NFT in the Top Rank: Enter the Ring Collection. The initial purchaser of this NFT is entitled to two (2) ringside tickets, and The Champions Up purchaser is entitled to two (2) lower level tickets to the Top Rank boxing match between Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson scheduled for April 30, 2022. The auction numbers are below:

Legends/Champions Up NFT Total Bids Winning Bid NFT Total Bids Winning Bid Champions Up #1/5 11 $900.01 Champions Up #2/5 10 $806.00 Champions Up #3/5 8 $725.00 Champions Up #4/5 4 $650.00 Champions Up #5/5 8 $700.00 Legends Up 1 $2,100.00

James Harden: The Way of the Bread

For the second auction, Autograph released two types of NFTs in the Way of the Beard Series, celebrating Harden’s success and his journey in the 2022 playoffs. Depending on Philadelphia’s performance in the playoffs, the Way of the Beard Series may provide access to various forms of content and potentially other surprises for holders of these NFTs.

James Harden: The Way of the Beard NFT Total Bids Winning Bid NFT Total Bids Winning Bid Barbershop Fresh 32 $8,200.00

Harden’s Untouchable NFT is also available on the Marketplace as a direct sale. There are only 2,000 available, and if you’re lucky to purchase one, you’re eligible for multiple challenges and loyalty rewards, including signed memorabilia.

For more information, visit: https://blog.autograph.io/details/625871bc72be5f0015ea1d21/post

Also, here’s a look at some recent sales on the Secondary Market for the Tourney Toons NFTs that dropped during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

DraftKings Marketplace NFT PRICE NFT PRICE Gold TourneyToons: Cuttin' Down Nets $3,745.14 Elite TourneyToons: Fairytale Ending $1,500.00 Elite TourneyToons: Advance in the Dance $1,368.43 Reward TourneyToons: Kings of the Tourney $1,250.00 Elite TourneyToons: Fairytale Ending $1,173.00 Reward TourneyToons: Kings of the Tourney $1,100.00 Elite TourneyToons: Fairytale Ending $1,100.00 Elite TourneyToons: Fairytale Ending $1,000.00 Elite TourneyToons: Advance in the Dance $1,000.00 Elite TourneyToons: Fairytale Ending $1,000.00

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 U.S. states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.