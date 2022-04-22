Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for April 22

DraftKings contributor Garion Thorne joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value play for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $500K Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

I kind of just think Chris Paul is, like, a free space. It’s not quite the same as when Paul is out and you just have to put in Devin Booker into a lineup, but it’s pretty close. If one of these guys is out and the other is less than $9,000, it’s really just kind of simple logic here. Paul averaged 1.27 DraftKings fantasy points per minute with Booker off the court during the regular season, and so far in this series, even with Devin Booker playing a majority of the minutes, Paul is averaging almost 1.5 DraftKings points per minute.

You know he’s basically locked into a double-double in this contest, it’s going to be a little up-tempo because of how the Pelicans play—I just think Paul should probably be closer to $10K considering Booker isn’t playing. So the fact you’re getting him at $8.9K is just a steal.

Garion’s Pick: Chris Paul ($8,900)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $500K Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.