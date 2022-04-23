Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for April 23

Saturday is another beautiful day full of Major League Baseball with multiple contests on various slates available throughout the day on DraftKings. The featured evening slate gets underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and includes the final five games of the day. There are a couple of divisional matchups featuring teams from the National League East and West with some interdivisional matchups as the Mets, Royals and Orioles visit the Diamondbacks, Mariners and Angels, respectively. Coming into the day, it doesn’t look like the weather will be much of a factor, but it’s always smart to double-check forecasts to be sure you don’t get surprised.

PITCHER

Stud

Noah Syndergaard, Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles ($8,600) – So far, Syndergaard has been a great addition for the Angels, who signed him to a huge contract despite totaling just two innings over the past two seasons due to injury. He has looked great in his two starts for Los Angeles, allowing just two runs over 11 1⁄ 3 innings while striking out five. He has a 2.97 FIP and 1.59 ERA after posting 15 and 18.3 DKFP against the Astros and Rangers. Even though his strikeout stuff hasn’t been quite there, he has been so effective that he seems like a great deal under $9K as he takes on the light-hitting Orioles on Saturday night.

Other Options – Yu Darvish ($10,200), Ian Anderson ($9,600)

Value

Elieser Hernández, Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves ($7,800) – Hernández has high upside due to his strikeout potential but also has struggled with his home run rate, which makes him a high-risk play as well. He has struck out more than a batter per inning in each of the past four seasons and has piled up 11 strikeouts in 10 2⁄ 3 innings this season, but he has also allowed three home runs. In his first start, the home runs did him in and he only lasted 4 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up four runs. His strikeouts still saved him though, and he put up 9.7 DKFP. His most recent outing was even better as he held the Phillies to just one run (on a home run, of course) while striking out five in six innings for 21.3 DKFP. Of all the pitchers priced below Syndergaard, he offers the most upside, and the Braves’ bats have been pretty quiet to start the year, so this isn’t a matchup you have to avoid. In fact, the 26-year-old Venezuelan has faced Atlanta in 10 games in his career and has a 2.27 ERA to go with 33 strikeouts in 31 2⁄ 3 innings.

Other Options – Tyler Anderson ($8,300), Spenser Watkins ($4,900)

INFIELD

Stud

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers ($5,700) – Machado has started the year on fire and has a good opposite-hand matchup against lefty Tyler Anderson ($8,300). He has gone 20-for-57 (.351) with five doubles, three home runs, a .246 ISO and a .446 wOBA. He has a 56.8% hard-hit rate so far this season and has averaged over 10 DKFP per game. Against left-handed pitchers, he is 9-for-16 (.563) with all three of his home runs coming against southpaws, giving him an insane .563 ISO against them. He should be comfortable at Dodger Stadium after playing with Los Angeles for a short stint before signing with San Diego, and he definitely deserves consideration in this matchup with his current form.

Stud

Ty France, Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals ($4,800) – France has also been hitting the ball well and gets a good matchup against a left-handed starting pitcher, Kris Bubic ($7,000). France has been locked into the second spot in Seattle’s lineup all season and has gone 16-for-53 (.302) with three doubles, three home runs, a .226 ISO and .416 wOBA. His splits haven’t been quite as tilted as Machado’s, but two of his three home runs have come off lefties giving him a .538 ISO and .533 wOBA vs. LHP.

Other Options – Trea Turner ($5,500), Eugenio Suárez ($4,200)

Value

Seth Beer, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets ($3,200) – After starting the season with a walk-off home run on National Beer Day, Beer has continued to be a central part of Arizona’s lineup. He has been the team’s best hitter by most measures, going 15-for-39 (.385) in 13 games with three doubles, a home run, a .154 ISO and .431 wOBA. Beer can have trouble with lefties and even sit in some matchups, but he should be in the middle of the lineup against righty Tyler Anderson ($8,300, discussed below).

Value

Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers ($2,900) – Kim has been starting against lefties for the Padres and found ways to be productive. He’s one of the few expected starters under $3K in a good lineup and has produced at least 4.0 DKFP in five of his past six games with multiple at-bats, showing he has a relatively high floor when he gets into the lineup. Overall, the 26-year-old has gone 6-for-30 (.200) with five walks, a triple, a home run and a stolen base. If he gets the start against Anderson, he’ll be a solid value option to consider.

Other Options – Abraham Toro ($3,200), Dansby Swanson ($2,500)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Starling Marte, New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks ($5,900) – The Marte party is non-stop so far in New York, and the free-agent addition has averaged 10.5 DKFP per game over his first 13 games. Marte has only hit .255 (14-for-55) but has a double, two home runs and three stolen bases to pile up production. Marte has at least 12 DKFP in five of his seven most recent contests. He had a great series against his former team, the Diamondbacks, in New York and started this weekend set in Phoenix by going 2-for-4 for 12 DKFP on Friday night, highlighted by a hustle single that ended up being the game-winning hit in extra innings.

Stud

Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners ($4,100) – Last season, Benintendi had a decent, but not spectacular, stat line after being traded to the Royals, but he has started this season on a tear. In 12 games, he is 14-for-43 (.372) with a triple, a home run and a .409 wOBA. He has eight hard-hit events in his past seven games and at least 5.0 DKFP in five straight games.

Other Options – Mike Trout ($6,000), Taylor Ward ($4,200)

Value

Jesús Sánchez, Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves ($3,700) – Sánchez is the only OF on this slate averaging more DKFP than Marte and comes at a very affordable price under $4K. He has produced 11.2 DKFP per contest by hitting .327 (16-for-49) with a double, two triples and three home runs. The 24-year-old lefty has a 50% hard-hit rate and has been a fixture in the middle of the Marlins’ batting order. Even though he went 0-for-4 to start this series with Atlanta, two of those outs were also hard-hit, so he should be able to bounce back against Ian Anderson ($9,600), who has let lefties post a .358 wOBA in his limited action this season.

Value

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals ($2,900) – Rodríguez started his season and MLB career with a 1-for-19 stretch but has turned things around and gone 8-for-48 (.233) with a double, three walks, three stolen bases and four RBI since then. He started the year as one of the top prospects in all of baseball and is starting to settle in and realize that potential. He had his first multi-hit game on Friday against the Royals, going 2-for-4 with 14 DKFP, and he should be set up for success against Bubic on Saturday night.

Other Options – Brandon Marsh ($3,600), Mark Canha ($2,900)

TEAMS TO STACK

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals – France and Rodriguez are just a couple of the options I like from the Mariners against Bubic. The young lefty has only totaled five innings in his two starts, giving up six runs on five hits and handing out eight free passes. His 10.80 ERA and 6.24 FIP show that he has been very hittable, and his splits show that right-handed batters have done most of the damage. While the Mariners tend to heavily lean on left-handed hitters, France, Rodriguez, Eugenio Suárez ($4,200), Abraham Toro ($3,200) and Dylan Moore ($2,700) can be a solid stack. Even Adam Frazier ($4,900) and Jarred Kelenic ($3,200) have had some success against southpaws, so they also deserve a look as part of a game that should allow Seattle to produce plenty of base-runners.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets – After a slow start, the Diamondbacks have started to produce some solid games offensively, and they should be better at hitter-friendly Chase Field as the season goes on. They’ve totaled 20 runs over the past three games, including five in Friday night’s series opener. Trevor Williams ($6,100) will be making his first start of the season for the Mets, but in his work out of the bullpen this year and last year when starting, he has been beaten up by right-handed hitters. He allowed a .356 wOBA to righties last year, and they have gone 3-for-5 with a double against him in limited work this season. As a result, the D-Backs make an attractive cheap stacking option with Daulton Varsho ($3,900), Ketel Marte ($5,200), David Peralta ($3,600) and Christian Walker ($3,100) usually batting ahead of Seth Beer (discussed above). Nick Ahmed ($2,500) also just came off the injured list but went 0-for-4 in his season debut on Friday.

