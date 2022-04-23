MLB Picks for April 23: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Yet another 16-game MLB slate with the Rockies and Tigers set to play a doubleheader in Detroit. Let’s get things rolling with some of the earlier action.

Kyle Hendricks has pretty much been fine to start the season. He had a good Opening Day start, got rocked the next time out then churned out mediocre performance in his third 2022 outing. Hendricks still has moments where he looks like his old self, but he simply isn’t that guy on a day-to-day basis anymore.

More importantly, that bad start Hendricks had earlier in April came against this same Pirates lineup. But that outing wasn’t the first bit of experience some of these Pittsburgh hitters have experienced against the Chicago right-hander.

The Pirates have also gone over this number the last two games vs. the Cubs, but that’s not all. In the five games prior to their last series (vs. Milwaukee), the Pirates had scored two-plus runs in the first five innings four times. Pittsburgh faced a right-hander in three of those four games — which they also did in the first game of this series vs. the Cubs on Thursday.

